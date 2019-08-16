Oppo's Reno2 Will Offer 20x Zoom Photography

The new Oppo Reno is a a great camera phone. As we wrote in our review of the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, the Chinese phone maker's device does almost everything a OnePlus 7 Pro can — and what it can’t do it makes up for with its own unique features, including the headlining 10x hybrid zoom. And Oppo might have something even better waiting in the wings.

In a tweet posted by Oppo’s Indian Twitter account today (Aug. 16), it's pretty clear that there’s going to be a new version of the Reno offering four rear cameras and capable of 20x zoom.

Introducing #OPPOReno2 #Quadcam with #20xZoom. Coming first to India on 28.08.2019 pic.twitter.com/ySwRdeoXLaAugust 16, 2019

Oppo only revealed its 10x zoom camera earlier this year , after showing off some 5x zoom tech in previous years. Nonetheless, the Chinese company seems ready for an update already, much like OnePlus does with the ‘T’ variants of its flagship phones, releasing a small upgrade at the six month mark between the main releases.

The current Reno has three rear sensors — a 48MP main, along with a 13MP telephoto and an 8MP ultra-wide, which work together to achieve the 10x zoom. There’s no indication of what the fourth camera would be, but other phones tend to add a time-of-flight sensor instead of another traditional camera. A TOF sensor helps the device measure distance more accurately, allowing for better focus and more accurate bokeh effects.

There’s a chance that the underlying camera hardware hasn’t changed though. The 10x zoom claim applies to "hybrid lossless zoom," using the cameras along with digital processing to create an enhanced image without sacrificing the quality. This extra magnification could come entirely from software, or perhaps Oppo does have some new camera hardware to show off that will surprise us all.

Our current top photography phone, the Huawei P30 Pro , closely matches the current Reno when it comes to zoom performance — 5x optical and 10x hybrid lossless. But the Reno wins with 60x maximum digital zoom as opposed to the P30 Pro’s 50x, and gets 13 megapixels in its sensor rather than 12.

As Oppo's tweet says, the launch is taking place first in India on Aug. 28. Hopefully the phone will be available in other countries too, and maybe even the USA. Considering Huawei’s trouble with the US government hasn’t gone away yet, this would be the perfect time for Oppo to sneak in and get some extra sales under its main rival’s nose.