Huge Oppo Find X5 Pro leak teases a killer Android flagship phone

The rumored Oppo Find X5 Pro looks set to be a contender for a high spot on our best Android phones list, if newly leaked specifications and images are anything to go by.

Posted by WinFuture, a clutch of images show off a phone that’s offering an evolved take on the Oppo Find X3 Pro — a personal favorite phone of mine from 2021 — rather than a grand departure in design. Given that it’s expected to be a flagship-grade phone, it's unsurprising that there’s a high-end specs sheet here.

Starting with the design, around the front there’s a 6.7-inch 3216 x 1440 resolution display with what’s expected to be a 120Hz refresh rate and a 10-bit LTPO panel; the latter was seen on the Find X3 Pro and offers a greater range of colors. The screen appears to be gently curved on its sides and sports a punch-hole selfie camera in the upper-left-hand corner.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Around the back, we see a rear-camera module similar to the one on the Find X3 Pro in that the array is covered by the rear panel. On the Find X3 Pro, we appreciated how it did away with intrusive camera-module edges that can trap dust and debris. It’s a design we’ve not seen elsewhere, so it’s no surprise Oppo is leaning into it for a second time.

The layout of the cameras is different this time, though. Rather than a setup that looks rather similar to that camera layout of the iPhone 13 Pro, the Find X5 Pro is expected to have two 50MP main and ultrawide cameras stacked vertically, then a 13MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom on the right hand-side of the camera array. There’s what appears to be a secondary flash or sensor, but there’s no information as to what that might be.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Printed on the camera module are the words “powered by MariSilicon,” which suggests that Oppo’s 6-nanometer neural processing unit (NPU) will handle smart image processing and AI-powered computational photography.

When combined with a partnership with Swedish camera specialist Hasselblad, as seen in the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Find X5 Pro could offer a big boost in photography capabilities over its already impressive predecessor.

As for other specs, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is expected to power the Find X5 Pro, supported by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That's set to be a fairly standard clutch of specs for flagship Android phones this year.

A 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging is on offer; that’s an upgrade over the already speedy 65W charging the Find X3 Pro has. Two colors for the phone are expected: "ceramic black" and "ceramic white."

If the Find X3 Pro can deliver on the photography side, we have no doubt that it will be an impressive smartphone, as the Find X3 Pro proved Oppo is the phone maker to watch. We’d expect the Find X5 Pro to be revealed later on this month at MWC 2022 or early March.

However, there are a couple of caveats here. The Find X3 Pro didn't make it over to the U.S., and it’s unclear whether the Find X5 Pro will or simply get as far as the U.K. Providing that these leaks are legitimate, I can’t help but feel Oppo could have gone a little further with the design; it has previously shown how it can shake up its design from one phone generation to the next, with the Find X3 Pro being notably different to the Find X2 Pro.

Furthermore, the Oppo Find X5 Pro will need to be keenly priced, as it’ll have to compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 range, expected to be revealed Feb. 9. With the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra shaping up to be a successor to the Galaxy Note as well as a powerful and well-equipped flagship phone, competition in the big-phone arena is going to be stiff this year.