Only Murders in the Building season 2: Everything we know so far

Whodunnit ... again? Only Murders in the Building season 2 has a brand new murder to solve. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will be back as the true crime podcasters who solved Tim Kono's murder. But now, they've got another killing on their hands — literally — and they're the main suspects!

Only Murders in the Building made an unlikely team out of a retired actor, a failed Broadway director and an aimless young woman. They were brought together by the mystery of Tim Kono's death and their mutual love of true crime podcasts. Over the course of the first season, they alternatively bickered and bonded as they investigated suspects, evidence and motives.

In the season 1 Only Murders in the Building finale, they found Tim's killer. But before they could celebrate their success, they found a dead body. And this time, the evidence and motives point to them.

Here's everything we know so far about Murders in the Building season 2.

Hulu has not set an Only Murders in the Building season 2 release date.

The streamer renewed the show for a second season on September 14, just a couple weeks after it debuted. At the time, Hulu said the show was its most-watched original comedy on premiere day and its most-watched comedy across all SVOD titles ever on the platform.

In a statement, co-creator John Hoffman said, "To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more.”

Only Murders in the Building season 2 cast

(Image credit: Hulu)

The cast of Only Murders in the Building season 2 will be led by its three leads: Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, a semi-retired actor; Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, a struggling Broadway director; and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, a young woman with design ambitions.

They are likely to be joined by:

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning, a true crime podcast host

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar, Mabel's boyfriend and the super's son

Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny, a deceased Arconia board member

Vanessa Aspillaga as Ursula, the Arconia building manager

Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris, a building resident

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller, a building resident

Russell G. Jones as Dr. Grover Stanley, a therapist who lives at the Arconia

Maulik Pancholy as Arnav, Charles's next door neighbor

Zainab Jah as Ndidi Idoko, a building resident

Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam, Oliver's son

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, Charles' former stunt double

Sting as himself, a resident of the Arconia

Less likely to appear again are Julian Cihi as Tim Kono, now that his murder has been solved, or Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas and James Caverly as Theo Dimas. The father/son duo are responsible for covering up the circumstances of the death of Mabel's friend Zoe. They also engage in jewelry theft from corpses. Both men were arrested in season 1. We also probably won't see Amy Ryan as Jan, Charles' girlfriend and Tim's murderer.

Only Murders in the Building finale explained and season 2 plot

In the season 1 Only Murders in the Building finale, Mabel and Oliver break into Jan's apartment to investigate their theory that she was Tim Kono's lover and murdered him. They find a poison bottle and the emerald ring that Tim had searched for over the years (to prove what really happened to Zoe).

Meanwhile, Charles confronts Jan, but ends up poisoned and barely able to move or speak. He crawls out to get help to stop Jan from gassing the entire building via the newly open fireplaces. Mabel and Oliver eventually find him and they all go to the basement to turn off the gas. Jan emerges with a gun but Mabel knocks her out using the emerald ring.

Upstairs, the trio celebrate, with Mabel leaving to get more champagne. Charles and Oliver receive a confusing text. The very first scene at the start of episode 1 occurs again: The men run to Mabel's apartment, where they find her covered in blood and holding a dead body. It's Bunny, the leader of the Arconia's board! She's been stabbed with one of Mabel's knitting needles, but Mabel adamantly vows she didn't kill her. The police bust in and arrest them. They are led in handcuffs past shocked building residents.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 will revolve around Bunny's murder and the trio's attempt to exonerate themselves.

"Our trio is in the hot seat at the end of Season 1," co-creator John Hoffman told Deadline. "They have to reckon with their relationship with Bunny in the days prior to what happens at the end of the season and there’s a lot that went down."

He noted that Oliver clashed with Bunny (due to his not paying his building fees), while Charles was angry about being evicted. Mabel has also been heard complaining about her.

"There’s a lot there we start peeling back that’s built around what happened at the end of Season 1 and leading into 2," Hoffman teased. "It gets more complicated and more fun in weird ways. It also puts pressure on them to solve the case."

He also told Entertainment Weekly that one question the writers will explore is "why was Bunny in Mabel's apartment at the end of season 1... and was anyone else in there with her?"