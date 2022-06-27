Only Murders in the Building season 2 release date and time: How to watch online

The plot thickens in Only Murders in the Building season 2, which premieres on Hulu tomorrow. Hulu's murder-mystery comedy returns with the trio of podcasters framed for their apartment building's latest death.

Only Murders season 2 release date and time Only Murders in the Building season 2 premieres with two episodes Tuesday, June 28 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu (opens in new tab).

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez just solved Tim Kono's murder, an investigation which they recounted in their successful podcast (in a season that was so good, we named it the show you need to binge watch right now). Now, they're the prime suspects in the latest killing.

Only Murders in the Building made an unlikely team out of a retired actor, a failed Broadway director and an aimless young woman. They were brought together by the mystery of Tim's death and their mutual love of true crime podcasts. Over the course of the first season, they alternatively bickered and bonded as they investigated suspects, evidence and motives.

In the season 1 finale, they found Tim's killer. But before they could celebrate their success, they found the dead body of co-op board president Bunny. And this time, the evidence and motives point to them.

Here's what you need to know about watching Only Murders in the Building season 2 online.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 online in the U.S.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 will stream on Hulu (opens in new tab) starting at 12 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 28.

Season 2 premieres with two episodes. The remaining eight episodes will drop weekly on Tuesdays.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

Hulu offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 in Canada, the UK and Australia

While Hulu may not available everywhere, fans around the world can watch Only Murders in the Building season 2 on Disney Plus' Star channel (opens in new tab).

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki, Turning Red and more.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 trailer

"This is gonna be fine," Steve Martin assures his friends in the full-length trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 2. On second thought, though, "It could be bad."

Things aren't looking good for the podcasting trio, as more evidence is found in their apartments linking them to the death of building board president Bunny. Their search for the real killer leads them into secret passages, to new (elderly) suspects and to awkward party conversations.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 cast

The cast of Only Murders in the Building season 2 will be led by its three leads: Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, a semi-retired actor; Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, a struggling Broadway director; and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, a young woman with design ambitions.

They are joined by returning cast members:

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

Amy Ryan as Jan, Charles' ex-girlfriend and Tim's murderer

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning, a true crime podcast host

Jackie Hoffman as Uma Heller, a building resident

Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny, a deceased Arconia board member

Season 2 is adding several new faces. Cara Delevingne is hopping on board as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery and becomes a love interest for Mabel. Michael Rapaport is also joining as Detective Kreps, an investigator on Bunny's murder.

In January, Short revealed two more high-profile new cast members. He told Deadline (opens in new tab), "“Before Christmas, [I shot scenes with] Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer. The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work.”

MacLaine will play Bunny's mother, while Schumer is appearing as a version of herself.

Steve Martin shared on Twitter that Andrea Martin and Zoe Colletti are also part of Only Murders in the Building season 2.