The Mandalorian season 2 release date, cast, trailer and what we expect

We're only months away from the release of The Mandalorian season 2, and official news and rumors around the wildly popular Disney Plus show are continuing to heat up. Based on recent announcements and leaks, Mando and Baby Yoda could be in for quite an adventure in their second round, and may be joined by a certain beloved Star Wars character.

The season finale of The Mandalorian set up some interesting plot threads for a sophomore season, and while details are currently thin on The Mandalorian season 2, we can piece together some possible cast members and story beats based on the first run of episodes.

Here’s everything we know about The Mandalorian season 2, including its possible release date, directors, cast and plot.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1 of The Mandalorian!

The Mandalorian season 2 will release in October 2020, as Disney revealed during its February 2020 earnings call. We don't have a specific date just yet, but that will put it right in between Marvel shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (August) and Wandavision (December). During the same call, Iger teased that more Mandalorian is coming after season 2.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020

At a press conference attended by Cinemablend earlier this year, Favreau confirmed that filming for the second season was already underway as of fall 2019.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

The biggest Mandalorian season 2 casting news so far? SlashFilm reports Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian, as a live version of Ahsoka Tano, the padawan apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, who we've only seen before as an animated chararcter in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

Disney has also confirmed that actor Michael Biehn is boarding the season 2 cast as a bounty hunter from Mando's past, while comedian Bill Burr will return as Mayfield (the thief who betrayed Mando during the prison ship heist).

The Mandalorian newbies will join the series regulars from season 1, led by Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian/Din Djarin. Also returning are: Gina Carano as former shock trooper Cara Dunne; Carl Weathers as bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga; and Giancarlo Esposito as the villainous Moff Gideon.

It's possible that we'll see another appearance by Emily Swallow as Mandalorian leader and weapons forger The Armorer.

Oh, and whoever does the puppeteering and adorable child noises of Baby Yoda will certainly be back.

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer

Disney has yet to drop an official trailer for The Mandalorian season 2. We would have expected one to debut at San Diego Comic Con 2020, but that event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. We'll be sure to update this article as soon as an official teaser arrives.

While you wait, you can enjoy this parody trailer put together by IGN that imagines what season 2 would be like with a teenage Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian season 2 directors

The Mandalorian season 1 was largely written and executive produced by Jon Favreau (with contributions from Dave Filoni of The Clone Wars/Rebels fame and Christopher Yost), though several directors took the helm for different episodes. The first season’s directors included Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taikia Watiti, and we expect Favreau to take a similar guest-director approach for season 2.

As reported by SlashFilm, Favreau confirmed that he will be directing at least some of The Mandalorian season 2 himself. He also noted that Carl Weathers, who also stars in the show as Guild leader Greef Carga, will be getting in the director's chair for an episode.

The Mandalorian season 2 plot: what to expect

We don’t have an official synopsis for The Mandalorian season 2 just yet, but the season 1 finale sets up some obvious plot threads. Season 1 ends with Din Djarin setting off with The Child to find its homeworld and hopefully discover the mysterious, tiny green species that it and Yoda belong to. That could set up some very interesting interactions and huge universe-spanning revelations, and may set the stage for more Force wielders -- and even Jedi -- to make an appearance in Season 2.

Meanwhile, we know that Greef and Cara are sticking around on Nevarro, and that Greef would like Cara to be his enforcer within the Guild. That should lead to some fun and dysfunctional buddy-cop action, especially since Cara doesn’t seem too fond of the grizzled old bounty hunter.

We also know that Moff Gideon survived his TIE Fighter crash at the hands of Din and is packing a deadly Darksaber, which could make things very hairy for Greef and Cara. Gideon possessing the Darksaber is significant, as the unique, black-light lightsaber was first forged by Tarre Vizsla, the first-ever Mandalorian Jedi. Here's hoping we get some backstory as to how Gideon got his hands on one.

Emily Swallow’s the Armorer, the Mandalorian clan leader that forges Din’s armor, seems to have survived the Imperial attack at the end of season one, so it seems likely we’ll see her return -- possibly to team up with Greef and Cara.

It’s worth keeping in mind that The Mandalorian season 2 should push us further into the timeline towards the events of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. While this is purely speculative, this could allow Favreau and crew to give us a look at the origins of both The First Order and The Resistance from Din’s point of view.

What about The Mandalorian season 3?

While The Mandalorian season 2 hasn't dropped yet, the third season of the hit Star Wars show is already in the works. Variety reports that pre-production has begun on The Mandalorian season 3, with Favreau having started on writing and creative director Doug Chiang already at work on general concepts.

Of course, we're not sure when The Mandalorian season 3 will actually start filming, as the coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to nearly all major film productions.