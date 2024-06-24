Every 'Game of Thrones' spinoff we've heard about so far

In the years since HBO's fantasy saga aired, there's been a ton of chatter about "Game of Thrones" spinoffs.

While "House of the Dragon" season 2 continues to illustrate the war between the Greens and the Blacks on Max, rumors are swirling about other chapters in the history of the Seven Kingdoms (and beyond!). Over the years, we've heard about pitches (successful or otherwise) for new stories set at various points on the timeline, both long before and after the Song of Ice and Fire.

We've scoured the web for all the latest info we could track down about each of the "Game of Thrones" spinoffs that have been mentioned at one time or another and tried to identify (where possible) whether work is continuing on them or not.

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight'

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall. (Image credit: Steffan Hill/HBO)

Status: In production, due 2025

After "House of the Dragon", "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" is the next "Game of Thrones" spinoff we know for definite is coming our way.

"The Hedge Knight" will adapt the first of George R.R. Martin's Dunk & Egg stories, which sees how the nomadic knight Ser Duncan the Tall first enlists Egg as his squire and follows them to Ashford, where Dunk wishes to take part in a tournament.

Production on the six-part show was confirmed to be underway on June 18, 2024, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has claimed that the series will air in "late 2025"

"Ten Thousand Ships"

Status: Recently revived

"Ten Thousand Ships" is a prequel series set 1,000 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" that deals with the history of Princess Nymeria and the Rhoynar (one of the ancestral groups of the people of Westeros, the others being the Andals and the First Men).

In April 2024, writer Brian Helgeland (who was attached to the project) outlined the plot of his series in an interview with Inverse. "Essentially, it was the story of Moses but swapping him out for Nymeria", he said. "Her country gets ruined and her people are forced to live on the water, which is why the show was called 'Ten Thousand Ships.'"

"They end up having to leave and find a new home like the Israelites leaving Egypt. She’s leading all these people, trying to hold everyone together but things are always in danger of falling apart as they travel around a fictionalized version of the Mediterranean, looking for a new home to settle in"

Although it was presumed canceled, George R.R. Martin recently let slip on his blog that things have changed. On June 11, he revealed that playwright Eboni Booth was working on a new pilot for "Ten Thousand Ships."

"We’re all very excited about this one", Martin joked, "though we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and those giant turtles."

The Aegon's Conquest spinoff

Perhaps we'll see more dragons take flight as part of Aegon the Conqueror's forces in the future... (Image credit: HBO)

Status: TBC

Aegon's Conquest is the period in which Aegon I Targaryen (aka "Aegon the Conquerer) and his sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys managed to conquer six of the Seven Kingdoms (Dorne managed to resist) with their dragons and army. In doing so, he became the first king to sit on the Iron Throne, founding the Targaryen dynasty.

Last year, Variety reported that a series based on this campaign was being "actively discussed" at HBO. At the time, they said that the search for a writer was underway as HBO was "keen to forward and get it into development." There were even claims that there might be a feature component to the pitch (a movie that would then lead into the proposed TV show).

In February 2024, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that "The Batman 2" co-writer, Mattson Tomlin, was attached to the project. HBO declined to comment at the time, but this makes it look like we could see Aegon's Conquest brought to life in the future.

'Bloodmoon'

Status: Canceled

Before "House of the Dragon" came on the scene, there was a different "Game of Thrones" prequel in development: "Bloodmoon." HBO ordered a pilot for the prequel from Jane Goldman back in 2018 which reportedly cost them $30 million to make.

Naomi Watts was due to star, and we saw some set photos of Watts in costume earlier this year when makeup designer Flora Moody shared them online and

'Empire of Ash' / Doom of Valyria spinoff

Will we see Old Valyria fall on HBO? (Image credit: HBO)

Status: Canceled

"Empire of Ash" is the alleged working title of a spinoff that comes from an unverified report that once leaked on a "Game of Thrones" wiki so don't put too much stock in the name. However, per The Hollywood Reporter, we do know that writer Max Borenstein ("Kong: Skull Island") had at one stage been developing a series that would expand on the "Doom of Valyria", a cataclysmic event of some sort that caused the collapse of the entire Valyrian Freehold, the ancestral home of House Targaryen.

Speaking to Inverse in 2021, Borenstein wouldn't confirm the nature of his series pitch, but he told the publication that he was "very passionate" about his idea and hoped that he'd get to return to it in the future.

'Flea Bottom'

(Image credit: HBO)

Status: Canceled

Back in 2021, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that this live-action prequel set in the titular King's Landing slum was confirmed not to be moving forward. The area was home to a number of notable faces including Dunk and Jon Snow's ally, Davos Seaworth (pictured).

It sounds like development never got very far, either, with THR saying "Flea Bottom" was "always the most nascent of the ideas that were made public" at the time.

'House of the Dragon'

Rhaenyra continues to fight for her right to sit the Iron Throne. (Image credit: HBO)

Status: Renewed for a third season

"House of the Dragon" likely needs no introduction. It was the first "Game of Thrones" spinoff to make it to our screens and recounts the "Dance of Dragons," the brutal, bloody civil war between two factions of House Targaryen hundreds of years prior to the events of "Game of Thrones."

Even though the original show's ending left us on a sour note, "House of the Dragon" has all but proved that there are still tons of people interested in Westeros. And since the series was renewed for a third season before the second even premiered, "House of the Dragon" won't be going anywhere fast, either.

'Nine Voyages/The Sea Snake'

Lord Corlys Velaryon in live action. (Image credit: HBO)

Status: In development

A spinoff based on famous sailor Lord Corlys Velaryon (nicknamed the "Sea Snake", which was once the working title) has been on the cards for some time now. But in January 2024, George R.R. Martin confirmed that "Nine Voyages" had switched mediums and would now be an animated project.

"Nine Voyages" will, presumably, explore the so-called "great voyages" that Corlys (and his grandson) undertook to the Further East lands of Essos. There are other animated projects thought to be in development, but this is the one we know the most about at the time of writing.

A Robert's Rebellion series

Mark Addy as Robert Baratheon in "Game of Thrones" season 1. (Image credit: HBO)

Status: TBC, but very unlikely

Remember Robert Baratheon? The man on the Iron Throne before Joffrey? Well, this rumored series was apparently one of the ideas thrown around when HBO was first exploring potential "Game of Thrones" spinoffs.

In short, the rebellion was a brutal war between the Great Houses that saw Aerys II Targaryen (the "Mad King") overthrown by Robert Baratheon and a few of his key allies like Ned Stark and Jon Arryn.

Despite fans' appetite to see this particular chapter of history in a series, it certainly seems unlikely, especially as Martin himself isn't all that interested in making one. In 2017, he said we'll know all we need to about the Rebellion, and he felt at the time it would "feel too much like a twice-told tale." So, we'll just have to wait for those last books to arrive, instead.

'Snow'

Kit Harington's spin off isn't continuing. (Image credit: HBO)

Status: Shelved

It sounds like Jon Snow’s story will stay as is, at least for now. In 2022, news broke that a Jon Snow sequel series (which “Thrones” star Kit Harington pitched to HBO) had entered development (news which George R.R. Martin confirmed in a blog post ). If you were intrigued to see what Snow got up to after the events of "Game of Thrones," we’ve got bad news for you: the Jon Snow show’s on ice

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in April 2024, Harington said: “It’s not happening — and not happening anytime soon anyway. We bounced some ideas around and nothing really lit us up. It just didn’t. I think we don’t want to do something that’s not worth it. So for the time being, we’re just shelving it."

"Shelved" is less definitive than some of the other "Game of Thrones" spinoffs that have been definitively canceled, but we don't expect "Snow" to hit our screens unless Harington and co. decide they've got a new story worth telling.

'The Golden Empire'

Status: TBC

"The Golden Empire" is another one of those animated projects in the works, but we know very little about it, save for the fact that it's set in Yi Ti — as confirmed on Martin's "Not a Blog" site — one of the nations of Essos that was only briefly mentioned in the "Game of Thrones" TV adaptation. It's a region that supposedly exists parallel to Imperial China, though we've not had any more info on it for a while, now.