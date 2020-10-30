Mandalorian season 2 episode 2: Here's when it comes out

More adventures await in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2 for Baby Yoda and his bounty hunter dad. The Disney Plus premiered Oct. 30 after much anticipation from fans.

The premiere episode followed Mando and The Child on the former's quest to find the latter's home. That led them to a familiar planet, where the bounty hunter found himself once again helping the locals defeat a menace. The episode ended with a exciting glimpse of a figure well-known to Star Wars fans.

Disney Plus likes to keep the mystery around The Mandalorian, so not much is known about The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2. That includes the episode title, though it will be preceded by "Chapter 10." Nor is the director of the episode listed.

As for the plot, ha! We'll have to watch and find out.

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 will be released Friday, Nov. 6 at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus is available in the U.S., Canada, UK and western Europe.

The Mandalorian season 2 episodes schedule

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1, "Chapter 9: The Marshal" : October 30

: October 30 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2, "Chapter 10" : November 6

: November 6 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3, "Chapter 11" : November 13

: November 13 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4, "Chapter 12": November 20

November 20 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5, "Chapter 13" : November 27

: November 27 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6, "Chapter 14" : December 4

: December 4 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7, "Chapter 15" : December 11

: December 11 The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8, "Chapter 16": December 18

Favreau directed episode 1, while Star Wars vet Dave Filoni helmed episode 5. Other season 2 directors include Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Carl Weathers, Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.