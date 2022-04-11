The Batman HBO Max release date confirmed — and it’s a bit early

HBO Max has turned on the bat signal. The Batman has a new bat release date and time on the streaming service — and it's just a teeny tiny bit earlier than expected. You can Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne and Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman smolder on the small screen as soon as next week.

The Batman streaming details The Batman streaming Monday, April 18 at 3 a.m. ET on HBO Max (opens in new tab).

Last month, an HBO Max glitch seemingly confirmed that The Batman's streaming release date would be April 19, a date cited by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar in a previous interview, and right when the 45-day theatrical release window closes.

However, HBO Max announced today that the blockbuster movie will start streaming Monday, April 18. It will also air Saturday, April 23 on linear HBO.

The Batman introduces Pattinson as the new version of Bruce Wayne aka the Dark Knight aka Caped Crusader. When Gotham City is terrorized by a sadistic killer who leaves behind cryptic riddles, Batman dives into the seedy underworld to investigate. He's aided by Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman (Kravitz), and police Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). As Bruce uncovers the city's corruption and greed, he begins to question his own family's involvement in the current situation.

The movie has earned $735 million so far, making it the highest-grossing film of 2022. The Batman 2 and another sequel are planned, as well as a spinoff series about The Penguin (Colin Farrell).

Here's everything you need to watch The Batman online.

How to watch The Batman online in the U.S.

In the U.S., The Batman opened in theaters March 4. It will begin streaming on HBO Max on Monday, April 18 at 3 a.m. ET.

The movie's runtime is two hours and 56 minutes.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max, what are you waiting for? It's our top pick among the best streaming services.

How to watch The Batman in Canada

While Canadians don't have access to HBO Max, they're in luck because The Batman will be streaming on Crave (opens in new tab).

The streaming service has a seven-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

How to watch The Batman in the UK

Unfortunately, Brits don't get HBO Max. Many Warner Bros. movies go to Sky (opens in new tab)(packages start at just £25 per month) and NOW TV. However, we don't yet have confirmation if and when The Batman will be on those services.

How to watch The Batman in Australia

HBO Max isn't available in Australia, either. Aussies will have to stayed tuned to see when and how they'll be able to stream The Batman.

The Batman trailers

Warner Bros. promoted The Batman with several teaser and trailers. Here is the official full-length trailer:

Another preview, titled The Bat and the Cat, centered on the sexual tension between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle:

Plus, a deleted scene revealed more of the Joker, who figures to be the main villain in The Batman 2:

The Batman movie cast

The Batman cast is led by Robert Pattinson as the title character, real name Bruce Wayne. He is a reclusive billionaire who protects Gotham City under the guise of a masked vigilante.

He is joined by: