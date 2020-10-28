Mandalorian season 2: Disney Plus just made it really easy to get caught up

The Mandalorian season 2 is right around the corner, and I wouldn't blame you if you feel like you need a refresher. Fortunately for anyone who isn't rewatching the show before the premiere on Friday, Disney's come prepared.

A new season 1 recap video (which you can watch below) was posted to YouTube today (Oct. 28) and reintroduces us all to Mando, and how he met The Child aka Baby Yoda. Yes, if you can remember a time before last November, Disney Plus' best kept secret appeared in a floating bassinet, and reached out an incredibly adorable finger.

The best streaming services go beyond Disney Plus

How to watch the Star Wars movies in order

The clip even shows us the moments where The Mandalorian's conscience struck harder than his want for his own safety, as he took The Child from The Client (Werner Herzog).

Then, we go on a montage of sorts as Mando finds an ally in Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and fights and flees. Most importantly, when we see Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), Dune tells Mando that Gideon will "keep coming" for the child.

That, as much as anything, sets up season 2 of The Mandalorian, as Mando and Baby Yoda are still on the run. Of course, no Mandalorian recap would be complete without a decent amount of Baby Yoda.

If you needed a reminder of how adorable the smallest Force-wielding scene-stealer is, this video will have you covered. He laughs, he smiles, and he even waves. That wave, in particular, is the moment that even I needed a reminder of — as it's been a while since I watched the series.

The Mandalorian season 2 debuts on Friday (Oct. 30), with episode 1 (and only episode 1) going live at 3 a.m. Eastern. Stay tuned for all the Mando S2 details, friendos.