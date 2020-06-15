Star Wars: Squadrons trailer, release date, gameplay and more

Get ready to hop in your X-Wing or TIE Fighter, because a new Star Wars dogfighting game is coming this fall. Star Wars: Squadrons is a first-person space combat game that will let you engage in sprawling 5-on-5 multiplayer battles between the New Republic and the Galactic Empire in a story set just after Return of the Jedi.

EA's new Star Wars game will also offer a single-player campaign, as well as full crossplay between consoles, PC and even virtual reality platforms. Ready to strap in? Here's everything we know about Star Wars: Squadrons.

Star Wars: Squadrons trailer

The debut cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons is filled with intense dogfights, and teases a story that focuses on the dawn of the New Republic as it battles a dwindling Galactic Empire. Check it out right here:

Star Wars: Squadrons will release on PS4, Xbox One and PC on October 2 for $39.99. Better yet, the game will support full cross-play multiplayer across all platforms, and will support VR on PS4 and PC.

PC players will have the option of picking the game up on Origin, Steam and the Epic Games store.

Star Wars: Squadrons gameplay

According to a press release, Squadrons will be focused primarily on 5-on-5 multiplayer space battles. The game's Fleet Battle mode will have teams battle to take out the enemy's flagship, while Dogfights sounds like a more traditional deathmatch mode focused on racking up as many kills as possible. Players will have a chance to fly a variety of iconic Star Wars ships for both the New Republic and the Empire, and will have a chance to plan out every battle in a "briefing room" before combat stars.

EA also says to expect "rich cosmetic and gameplay customization options" that are earned through gameplay alone, so you won't have to worry about micro-transactions.

Additionally, Squadrons will feature a single-player campaign that follows the events of Return of the Jedi, exploring a similar timeline to 2017's Star Wars Battlefront II. The narrative will put the focus on new, original characters in the New Republic's Vanguard Squadron as well as the Empire's Titan Squadron, though EA says you can look forward to some familiar faces.

We'll be getting our first look at Star Wars Squadron in action during EA Play Live on June 18th at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET, so stay tuned for more updates soon.