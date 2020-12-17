How to watch Mandalorian season 2 finale on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 2 finale details Release date: Friday, Dec. 18 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito

Director: Peyton Reed

Run time: TBA

It's hard to believe but it's almost time to watch The Mandalorian season 2 finale on Disney Plus. Eight weeks have whizzed by as fast as a speeder bike and the ongoing adventures of Mando and Baby Yoda (real name: Grogu) are drawing to a close ... for now.

The Mandalorian season 2 has expanded the show's scope, introducing new characters and bringing in familiar ones from other Star Wars movies and show. Chapter 16 will pick up where last week's action left off, as Mando embarked on a rescue mission.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 ahead!

The subject of that rescue mission is Grogu, who is currently being held captive by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

In Chapter 15, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) teamed up with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and former Imperial sharpshooter/prisoner Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr) to acquire the coordinates to Gideon's ship. Mando proceeded to warned Gideon that he's coming for Baby Yoda. The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 is likely to see a face-off between Mando and Gideon — and it should be pretty spectacular.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 finale on Disney Plus

The Mandalorian season 2 is streaming on Disney Plus, the only place to watch it, today. The finale will be released Friday, Dec. 18 at 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney Plus internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Mandalorian season 2 finale title and run time

The Mandalorian has been as secretive as ever, so right now, we don't know the finale's run time or title (beyond Chapter 16).

We'll give an update as soon as either is revealed.

In the meantime, check out the episode's promo from Disney Plus:

It’s all led to this. The season finale of #TheMandalorian is streaming Friday on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/uISCJfdSN4December 16, 2020

The Mandalorian season 2 episodes

The Mandalorian season 2 episodes have dropped every Friday at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. BST.

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 - Chapter 9: The Marshal

Air date: Oct. 30

Director: Jon Favreau | Writer: Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 2- Chapter 10: The Passenger

Air date: Nov. 6

Director: Peyton Reed | Writer: Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3 - Chapter 11: The Heiress

Air date: Nov. 13

Director: Bryce Dallas Howard | Writer: Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4 - Chapter 12: The Siege

Air date: Nov. 20

Director: Carl Weathers | Writer: Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 5 - Chapter 13: The Jedi

Air date: Nov. 27

Director: Dave Filoni | Writer: Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6 - Chapter 14: The Tragedy

Air date: Dec. 4

Director: Robert Rodriguez | Writer: Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 7 - Chapter 15: The Believer

Air date: Dec. 11

Director: Rick Famuyiwa | Writer: Rick Famuyiwa

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 8 - Chapter 16

Air date: Dec. 18

Director: Peyton Reed | Writer: Jon Favreau