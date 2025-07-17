Fitbit is down — live updates on the outage
If Fitbit's not counting it, does it even count as a workout?
Fitbit services are currently down, and the company has acknowledged a "major outage" is currently happening — no reason has been given why.
This comes following over 2,000 outage reports on Down Detector, and people claiming they are unable to access services on the app.
We're covering the outage live — understanding what's gone wrong and the steps being put in place to fix the problem.
Fitbit down — live updates on the outage
No progress on Fitbit's end
It's still showing as investigating on the status page, so we'll have to wait until the company has any news to report.
A small drop, but still going
We've seen a small drop in reports on Down Detector, indicating that fewer users are jumping on the service to say they're having issues. It doesn't necessarily mean the outage is over, as Fitbit hasn't said anything about a fix coming just yet.
Fitbit status page
Fitbit posted on its status page that "We're experiencing a major outage." At the moment, the company says an "Investigation in progress," so it's in the early phases.
Hopefully, that doesn't mean it'll take too long for it to be fixed so users can get their workouts going again.
That's a big spike
The amount of reports started to grow at 12pm BST (7am ET), and has only been growing since.
The company acknowledges a major outage.