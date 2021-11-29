Live
Cyber Monday Xbox Series X live blog — latest restock updates, game deals and more
Follow our live blog for the latest news on Xbox Series X restocks, game deals and more
Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals are in full swing, offering you some solid discounts on tech and games for Microsoft's flagship console.
But there's also a Walmart Xbox Series X restock due for 12 p.m. ET today, so we'll be looking to keep track of that as well as flagging some of the best deals you can get right now for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox overall.
Just bear in mind that Walmart Plus members will get exclusive access to the Xbox Series X restock. Membership costs $98 per year, although there's also a $12.95/month option. You cannot get early access to the restock if you’ve got a free trial account, so you'll need to have a paid Walmart Plus subscription to participate.
Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals
- Watch Dogs Legion: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon
- Control Ultimate Edition: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon
- Riders Republic: was $59 now $24 @ Amazon
- WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
- Xbox Elite Series 2 controller: was $179 now $157 @ Amazon
- Xbox Series X Remote Control: was $22 now $19 @ Amazon
- Seagate Storage Expansion for Xbox: $219 @ Walmart
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
So while we wait for the Xbox Series X restock, now is a good time to snag some killer deals on Xbox games.
There's a whole range of them on the Microsoft's Xbox store, with the likes for Far Cry 6 sliced to $40, Back 4 Blood down to $41, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla chopped to $23.
Xbox games: save up to 67% on the Xbox store
At the moment it's all quiet on the Xbox Series X restock front. However, we expect things to build up pace as we approach the Walmart restock launch time, which will be in some five hours.
In the meantime, we suggest you check out some of the best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals, such at the deal on the Razer Kaira Pro, which got an Editor's Choice seal in our review.
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.