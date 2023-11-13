Walmart Black Friday sale is live — here’s the 15 best deals I found

Walmart has gone live with its Black Friday sale and the retailer is currently one of the best places to find big savings on must-have items. I track days every day for Tom’s Guide, and I’m seriously impressed with the Black Friday savings available at Walmart right now.

No matter what’s on your shopping list this year, you’ll want to check out Walmart’s Black Friday deals as there are big savings on everything from 4K TVs to countertop air fryers. My favorite deal right now is the PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle for $499. That's the same price as the console standalone so you're getting one of the best PS5 games for free.

There are thousands of deals to sort through right now, so I’m cutting through the clutter to bring you my hand-picked roundup of the very best discounts. These are the Walmart deals that you really can’t afford to miss this Black Friday season. Plus, for more ways to save, check out our Walmart promo codes guide.

Walmart Black Friday sale — Editor's picks

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Walmart's massive Crocs sale is continuing through the weekend. As part of the sale, Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com which only knocks an extra 20% off select styles.

Price check: extra 20% off @ Crocs.com

Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $59 now $35 @ Walmart

If you want an affordable K-Cup pod coffee maker in a compact package, this deal is great for you. This coffee maker features a 36-oz. reservoir and can brew back-to-back coffee, so everyone can get their caffeine hit fast. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Chefman Turbofry Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $119 @ Walmart

The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer is has two 4.5 quart non-stick baskets that let you cook double the dishes to crispy perfection. Its temperature can be adjusted from 200F to 400F and an LED reminder tells you exactly when it's time to give your food a shake to ensure even cooking. Plus, its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Eufy RoboVac 25C: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

Save big on the RoboVac 25C robot vacuum right now at Walmart. This robot vacuum offers solid suction power and 100 minutes of battery life. It's also got Alexa and Google Assistant support, which means it can be controlled via voice.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $169 @ Walmart

Although not the lowest price we've seen, this is a great deal on Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen): was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

Right now you can snag a pair of AirPods Pro 2 for $199, tied for the lowest price we've seen yet. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. Note that these are the Lightning charging model, not the recently revamped ones featuring a USB-C port.

Acer Chromebook 315: was $299 now $239 @ Walmart

With its large 15.6" display, the Acer Chromebook 315 is perfect for streaming videos and movies. It features an anti-glare coating to reduce eye strain when working, 4GB of memory and an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, which enables multi-tasking. This machine has 128GB of storage.

Dyson V8 Origin Plus: was $419 now $249 @ Walmart

The V8 Origin Plus is lightweight, versatile and can run for up to 40 minutes straight. It features an advanced HEPA filtration system that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air while you clean. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Price check: $379 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Walmart

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy. It's been on sale for $389 so far, which makes Walmart's deal a new all-time price low.

Price check: $349 @ Amazon | $399 @ Best Buy

Hisense 75" 4K Roku TV: $398 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's smart TV operating system. Plus it features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound so you aren't missing out on features despite the low price. This is one of the cheapest 75-inch TVs we've seen.

10.9" iPad 2022 (WiFi/64GB): was $449 now $399 @ Walmart

The 2022 iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. Although it received a considerable $120 price increase from its predecessor, it's now on sale. In our iPad 2022 review, we said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet.

PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart

The PS5 Spider-Man 2 bundle packages together a PS5 Disc console with a digital copy of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's the perfect bundle if you're looking to upgrade to Sony's flagship gaming console and get one of the console's best games at the same time. This bundle comes with the original PS5 model rather than the Slim.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X bundle: was $559 now $499 @ Walmart

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's flagship console and the Editor's Choice console represents the pinnacle of Microsoft's gaming efforts. This bundle includes Diablo IV and an additional Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black (for a total of two controllers). By comparison, Amazon and Best Buy have the same bundle with just one controller for the same price.

Price check: $489 @ Amazon | $499 @ Best Buy