<a id="elk-35329276-a0a4-45ff-ac04-57117d25c5e8"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-our-amazon-event-live-blog-2">Welcome to our Amazon event live blog!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="f3ed8a2f-6266-4c3e-9a85-1f574b692116"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="B6jXXracendKsGAuPin42Y" name="Amazon event Feb" alt="Amazon February devices event" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/B6jXXracendKsGAuPin42Y.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="9e349eaa-6de5-444e-bd12-ad62450a0298">Come one, come all &mdash; Amazon is getting ready to unleash some brand new devices at an exclusive event happening today in Tribeca, New York. Unlike some other high-profile tech launches, this one won't be livestreamed.</p><p>However, the Tom's Guide team have secured our invites and will be there to check out firsthand what Amazon is going to reveal. We'll keep this live blog going all day, so you'll get the latest build-up and up-to-the-minute information on what new products are arriving.</p>