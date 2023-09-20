There’s only one product I want from the Amazon event today — and it’s long overdue

Amazon is only a few hours away from revealing several new products at the snappily-titled Amazon Devices & Services Event 2023 but there’s only one that really interests me. And since it doesn’t involve a voice assistant, I could be fresh out of luck.

Amazon’s fall event traditionally sees the arrival of the new generation of Echo speakers as well as new features unveiled for Alexa. We’re also expecting to see the latest products from Amazon-owned companies like Ring and Eero. But I’m not holding my breath for the one hardware product I really want Amazon to update — the Kindle Oasis.

If you remember last year’s Amazon fall event, the Kindle Scribe was the headline act. But the Oasis (which flies high on our list of best Kindles) is still only in its third generation and hasn’t been updated since 2019. I’ve had one since the halcyon days of 2016 and, it’s fair to say, someone needs to be up on stage today taking the wrapper off a fourth-gen Kindle Oasis.

Excluding the Scribe, the Oasis has the largest and best screen on a Kindle, it’s got the physical buttons (which I prefer) for turning pages and latter versions boast IPX8 water resistance. The curved back and wedge-style design make this thing feather-light and the battery life can be boosted with the ergonomic magnetic cover.

Admittedly, the Kindle Oasis costs nearly twice as much as the Kindle Paperwhite — which is probably why Amazon won’t update it today. The company would rather focus on wallet-friendly Echoes and Ring cameras that’ll likely make for good Christmas presents and even Black Friday deals.

But the Oasis is in dire need of a refresh. It’s still dependent on a microUSB port for charging — the only Kindle that hasn’t made the shift to USB-C. That’s a big deal for me because my aging device has been charged so many times that the battery can’t hold more than a couple days of charge. Maybe the European Union can step in and force a change, just like it did with the iPhone 15.

In truth, the Oasis always took a bit of a rap for its battery life, but that’s to be expected given how thin and light the design is. But Amazon doesn’t need to change the design much at all. The metal chassis is comfortable to hold and oozes luxury over the plastic Paperwhite. Is the Oasis the best Kindle for most people? Of course not, but it’s one of the only devices I always keep on my nightstand.

What will Amazon announce at today's event?

Seeing as the Kindle Oasis likely won’t be in the line-up today, what can we expect Amazon to showcase? Given the company laid off nearly 2,000 staff from its devices division this year, it’ll likely be a subdued affair.

Products like the Amazon Halo and Amazon Drive have been largely cut back so I’m anticipating the company to focus on its bread-and-butter devices like the Amazon Echo Show and Fire TV Stick. We could also get a new upgrade to the Amazon Echo Buds and Eero Wi-Fi routers.

We’ve got a full round-up of what’s expected here and, of course, we’ll be covering the event live here on Tom’s Guide. So join us at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT/4 p.m. BST) to see exactly what Amazon has to offer.

Just don’t expect Kindles.