LG just added a 48-inch 4K TV to its lineup — and hopefully the price is right

LG is filling out its lineup of OLED TVs with a 48-inch version of its well-regarded CX series of 4K sets. The company plans to launch the 4K Ultra HD OLED 48CX in June, first in Europe and Asia, but with North America soon to follow.

We've had a chance to go hands-on with the 65-inch version of the LG CX OLED TV, which has an impressive picture complemented by top-notch audio options. But if there's a problem with this TV, it's that the $2,500 asking price is relatively high — at least for a lot of shoppers.

We're hoping that changes with the 48-inch LG CX since prices tend to drop for smaller size sets. The 55-inch OLED55CXPUA costs $1,800, for instance, and when we previewed LG's 2020 TV lineup earlier this spring, we were holding out hope that the promised 48-inch version would come in at around $1,000.

LG didn't announce pricing for the 4K Ultra HD OLED 48CX, but we expect more details as we get closer to a US launch.

If you're familiar with the other versions of the LG CX OLED TV, you'll know what to expect from the 48-inch edition. LG promises a pixel density of 8 million pixels, which the company says offers density comparable to an 96-inch 8K set, thanks to the 48CX's more compact design. The new TV supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision at up to 120 frames per second. Gamers will appreciate Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and support for the HDR Gaming Interest Group's HDR gaming profile.

As for audio options, the 48-inch version of the CX supports the same AI Acoustic Tuning setting and Dolby Atmos support that wowed us when we tried out the 65-inch model.

We'll have more information on the 4K Ultra HD OLED 48CX — including its all-important price — as that becomes available.