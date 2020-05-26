Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will beat iPad Pro with this huge upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 looks to give the iPad Pro a run for its money by offering the one thing that's missing from Apple's powerful tablet.

According to a new report from Notebookcheck, the Wi-Fi Alliance has certified a new tablet that offers both 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The iPad Pro is stuck on the older 4G LTE standard, which could give Samsung a significant edge in the next stage of the tablet wars.

The Wi-Fi Alliance certification does not reveal the name of this new Samsung tablet, but it does provide a model number: Samsung SM-T976B. And GalaxyClub says that this codename refers to a 12.4-inch tablet called the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

Based on previous rumors, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus would be joined by a 11-inch Galaxy Tab S7. And these slates would go head to head with Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro and the 12.9-inch model.

The previous Galaxy Tab S6 was already the best Android tablet around, and it already offered a keyboard with a touchpad before the Magic Keyboard debuted on the iPad Pro. We also liked the built-in holster for the S Pen as well as the tablet's powerful speakers and excellent cameras, though the battery life was just okay.

The addition of 5G would help the Galaxy Tab S7 deliver much faster downloads then the iPad Pro without having to be near a hotspot. In fact, we wouldn't pay the extra money for a 4G LTE version of the iPad Pro. Why fork over an extra $150 for obsolete wireless tech?

The next iPad Pro should offer 5G connectivity, but since the most recent models debuted in March, Samsung could have a serious head start with the Galaxy Tab S7. The tablet may debut alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 this August at Samsung's virtual unpacked event.