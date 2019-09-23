Killer Deal: iPhone XR w/ $200 MasterCard Just $576

When it debuted last year, the iPhone XR was an incredible value at $699. At its iPhone 11 keynote, Apple dropped the iPhone XR's price to $599, making it an even better value for cash-strapped Apple fans. Now Visible is sweetening the pot with a price cut of its own.

For a limited time, Visible has the Apple iPhone XR on sale for $576 when you buy and activate it on Visible's network. Even better, you'll get a $200 prepaid MasterCard. That's hands-down the best iPhone XR deal we've ever seen.

Apple iPhone XR: was $599 now $576 @ Visible

With its 6.1-inch Retina LCD and A12 processor, the iPhone XR is still a power to be reckoned with. Purchase and activate an iPhone XR on Verizon-operated Visible and you'll pay $576 for the phone and get a $200 prepaid MasterCard. View Deal

The iPhone XR sports a 6.1-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, 12MP rear camera, 7MP front camera, and up to 11.5 hours of battery life. Its screen is similar to the iPhone 11's in that they're both larger than the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and they both use LCD technology instead of OLED.

In terms of horsepower, the iPhone XR's A12 Bionic CPU can still smoke many Android phones, but it doesn't come close to the speed of the new A13 Bionic chip. Apple claims that their new CPU is 20% faster than the previous-gen chip.

As for Visible, the Verizon-operated network offers one plan: unlimited calling, texts, and data for just $40 a month. There are a few things to note. Download speeds are just 5 Mbps, and the videos are only 480p, which isn't standard HD. So sure, you get unlimited data, it's just not very fast data. Music also streams at 500 Kbps.

Nevertheless, it's an incredible bundle deal and might be the best iPhone XR deal we see till Black Friday 2019.