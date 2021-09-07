iPhone 13 event just announced for September 14 — here’s everything we expect

The iPhone 13 looks highly likely to be revealed next week, as Apple has just announced it's holding an event on September 14.

The Apple Event will be broadcast on that day at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, and 6 p.m. BST. And it's there we expect to finally see if all the iPhone 13 rumors come to fruition, as well as see other Apple devices.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13: Biggest upgrades to expect

Will the next iPhone top our best phones guide once more?

At this September Apple event we’re expecting to see the Apple Watch 7 and AirPods 3 . But the main focus of the event is surely to be the iPhone 13. And for good reason.

Apple event: iPhone 13 what to expect

(Image credit: Apple Insider)

The iPhone 13 rumors have accelerated over the past few months, with all manner of claims, speculation and nuggets of information making it into the mix. But in the cold light of day, we’ve rubbed the hyperbole out of our eyes and have an idea of what’s very likely to be revealed about the iPhone 13.

The first thing to expect is a smaller display notch. This has been rumored for a while, and despite a few hints that there'll be no notch, we feel the realistic move is for Apple to have shrunken it down so it takes less of a chunk out of the OLED display.

And speaking of the display, we’re really hoping that Apple uses a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display that uses an LTPO panel across all four predicted iPhone models: the standard iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Unfortunately, its rumored that the 120Hz display will be kept for the Pro handsets . That would incentivize Apple fans to go for the more expensive phones.

Larger batteries have also been tipped for all four iPhone 13 models as well, which would be welcome. The iPhone 12 Pro Max performed well on our battery test but in general the iPhone 12 Pro battery life results were disappointing.

(Image credit: DuanRui)

Another display feature we feel is very likely to make it into the iPhone 13 is an always-on display. We’ve seen this in plenty of Android phones, so it’s about time Apple caught up, as being able to see certain information at a glance is very handy.

Another upgrade that seems certain for the new iPhone is the A15 Bionic chip; we’d expect a solid boost in overall performance and graphics power, as well as an AI performance uptick to help make Siri and image processing faster.

We’re also expecting to see improved 5G connectivity for the iPhone 13 facilitated by a new modem chip. Satellite connectivity has been tipped for the iPhone 13, too, but it may be for emergencies only and with limited availability at first.

And finally, another sure-fire bet is improved camera capabilities and performance for the iPhone 13 models. Across all four new iPhones, we’re expecting to see an astrophotography feature and portrait mode video. And sensor-shift stabilization has been tipped for all the next-gen iPhones.

The Pro models are expected to have an improved 6-element ultrawide-angle lens, as well as autofocus. But beyond that, we’re not convinced there’ll be any huge changes; certainly not a fourth lens.

Apple event: AirPods 3 and Apple Watch 7

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

As mentioned earlier, beyond the iPhone 13, we’re also expecting the September Apple event to show off the AirPods 3 and Apple Watch 7.

The AirPods 3 are tipped to look a lot like the AIrPods Pro by dropping the stalks on the current buds , and could come with active noise cancellation, though the jury is out on that. Flexible eartips are also expected, and would seem like a realistic upgrade to us.

The Apple Watch 7 could offer a rather notable upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 6 . The Apple Watch 7 display is also tipped be flat and a little larger by running closer to the edges, which might also be flat. Cupertino’s next smartwatch is also rumored to come in two new larger sizes : 41mm and 45mm. A new double-sided S7 processor is also expected, and combined with the larger size, could see the Apple Watch get a battery boost.

All these rumors and information tidbits seem fairly realistic to us. But we’ll find out about that in seven days. So be sure to check back with Tom’s Guide as we’ll bring you all the latest Apple news from the event on September 14.