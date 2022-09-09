Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream and how to watch the US Open women's final live

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream brings to a conclusion a fascinating two weeks of women's singles action at the US Open.

The good news is that the match will air for free on Australia's 9Gem channel and 9Now streaming service.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream: date, time, channels The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur takes place on Saturday, September 10 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

► FREE live stream — 9Now (Australia)

► U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV

► U.K. — Prime Video

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Swiatek, the no.1 seed, had an awesome start to the year, reaching the semis in Australia then winning the French Open, but a mid-season slump has rather halted her progress, though she remains the top-ranked player in the world.

She's never reached this stage at Flushing Meadows, though, with a fourth-round appearance being her previous best. The again, Tunisian Jabeur had never before been past the third round here, so she's also in uncharted territory.

Jabeur, seeded fifth, reached the final at Wimbledon this year — her first slam final — but lost to Elena Rybakina in three sets and suffered her own drop in form immediately afterwards.

The pair have met four times, with each winning twice. But Swiatek was the victor in their last match, defeating Jabeur in the Rome final.

Will she pick up a third grand slam or will Jabeur take her first? Find out by watching the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream.

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia then you can look forward to FREE Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live streams.

That's because the free-to-air 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service have the rights to the action Down Under.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for the US Open women's final? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead.

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

How to watch the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream in the US

Tennis fans in the U.S. will want ESPN to catch the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN.

How to watch the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream in the UK

British tennis lovers will be able to watch the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream on Prime Video. What's more, you can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you've not had one before and enjoy both the men's and women's finals without spending a penny.

There'll be comprehensive coverage every day of the tournament, complete with expert analysis from former stars including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Daniela Hantuchova, Greg Rusedski and Jim Courier.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur women's final on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $19.99/month or $199/year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live stream on Channel Nine, specifically 9Gem, which means it will also air on the on-demand service 9Now.

That's great news wherever you are, because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode. That means Australians who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

There is also another option, though, in the form of Stan Sport — which will let you watch completely ad-free and in up to 4K resolution

