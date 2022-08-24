2022 US Open live streams: How to watch the tennis action online, schedule, seedings

The 2022 US Open live streams start on Monday and if they're even half as exciting as Wimbledon was, we're in for a treat.

Many of the big games will air for free on Australia's 9Now service, but don't worry if you're on holiday while it's on — because you can watch 2022 US Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

2022 US Open live streams: TV schedule, dates The US Open starts Monday, August 29

The big story ahead of the tournament is whether Novak Djokovic will play. The issue isn't injury, but rather whether he's allowed to enter the U.S., given his high-profile refusal to be vaccinated against Covid.

As it stands, he won't compete, but he does have some hope: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed some Covid restrictions earlier this month, and it's possible they'll change again in the next few days.

If he doesn't play, the draw is wide open. Rafael Nadal, the all-time record Men's Slam winner, is the No. 2 seed, but he still has injury worries and lost in the first round of the Cincinatti Masters last week. Daniil Medvedev of Russia is the world's no. 1, top seed and defending champion, but didn't play at Wimbledon and has also been injured this year. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud, meanwhile, are all yet to win a Slam.

In the women's tournament, things are far clearer. Iga Swiatek will be favorite and top seed, while the likes of Anett Kontaveit, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa will all fancy their chances. Keep an eye out, too, for some north American hopefuls: eighth seed Jessica Pegula, 12th seed Coco Gauff and the 14th seed, Leylah Fernandez of Canada, who lost in last year's final.

Of course, the winner in 2021 was Britain's Emma Raducanu, and she's seeded 11 here. Raducanu's form has been patchy since her astonishing win as a qualifier, but she did beat Serena Williams earlier this month. Williams, meanwhile, will be the focus for many in what may well be her final ever tournament before she retires.

There's sure to be plenty of excitement and intrigue throughout the two weeks, so make sure you catch all the action by watching a US Open live stream. We'll show you how to do that below.

FREE US Open live streams

How to watch US Open live streams for FREE in 2022

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia then you can look forward to FREE US Open live streams in 2022.

That's because the free-to-air Channel Nine and its 9Now (opens in new tab) streaming service have the rights to the action and will be showing wall-to-wall coverage of the tournament.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for a particular US Open live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

US Open live streams around the world

How to watch the 2022 US Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could watch the US Open live streams on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the tennis.

How to watch US Open live streams in the US

Tennis fans in the U.S. will want ESPN to catch the US Open live streams.

The cable service will have extensive coverage from Flushing Meadows on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes, with some matches also on its ESPN Plus streaming service.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV (which is also one of the best streaming services): the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month (opens in new tab).

Fubo.TV, meanwhile, costs $70 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN. It also offer a 7-day free trial.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN Plus, meanwhile, is available via the ESPN website and many of the best streaming devices. It's also a very well-priced service as these things go, with a subscription costing $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. That's a jump up from the previous $6.99/month, but still a good deal.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Orange option comes with 30-plus channels, including ESPN.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

How to watch the 2022 US Open live streams in the UK

British tennis lovers will be able to watch the 2022 US Open live streams on Prime Video (opens in new tab). What's more, you can sign up to a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime if you've not had one before and enjoy the tournament without spending a penny.

There'll be comprehensive coverage every day of the tournament, complete with expert analysis from former stars including Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Daniela Hantuchova, Greg Rusedski and Jim Courier.

Going on holiday this week or next? Sign up to ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) gives shoppers access to free shipping on over 100 million products. It also includes access to services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual £95 fee or choose a monthly plan at £8.99. If you want Prime Video on its own, that's available for £5.99/month.

How to watch the 2022 US Open live streams in Canada

Canadians can get all the US Open action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they've cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN (opens in new tab) or RDS (opens in new tab) streaming accounts for $19.99/month or $199/year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the 2022 US Open live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the 2022 US Open live streams on Channel Nine, which means the big games will also air on the on-demand service 9Now (opens in new tab).

That's great news wherever you are, because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode. That means Australians who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now won't have every single match — so to watch it all, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport (opens in new tab).

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 30-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the Sport add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

You'll need to pay extra to access HD or 4K streams and to increase the number of devices you watch on, but even if you go for the full-fat Premium sub with the Sport add-on, you'd still only be looking at $29/month.

As well as the US Open live streams, Stan also has Champions League live streams, a huge amount of live rugby and much more.

2022 US Open live streams: Schedule

Men’s and Women’s Singles schedule

First round — Monday, Aug. 29 and Tuesday, Aug. 30

Second round — Wednesday, Aug. 31 and Thursday, Sept. 1

Third round — Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3

Fourth round — Sunday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 5

Quarter-finals — Tuesday, Sept. 6 and Wednesday, Sept. 7

Semi-finals — Thursday, Sept. 8 (women), and Friday, Sept. 9 (men)

Finals — Saturday, Sept. 10 (women), and Sunday Sept. 11 (men)

2022 US Open live streams: Top seeds

2022 US Open Men's seeds

Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Rafael Nadal (Spain) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Casper Ruud (Norway) Félix Auger-Aliassime (France) Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) Andrey Rublev (Russia) Taylor Fritz (USA) Jannik Sinner (Italy) Pablo Carreño Busta (Spain) Matteo Berrettini (Italy) Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) Marin Čilić (Croatia)

2022 US Open Women's seeds

