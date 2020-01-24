Hurry! The iPhone XR is 50% off at Verizon

Although it's been around for a few years, the iPhone XR is still one of the best smartphone bargains around. For the next few days, Verizon is offering one of the best iPhone XR deals we've seen outside of the holidays.

Through January 29, buy any iPhone XR on Verizon and get 50% off on the spot. (You must activate a new line to get the discount). After discount, you can get the iPhone XR (64GB) for $12.49/month via Verizon's 24-month plan ($299 total), which is $300 under the Apple Store's direct price. Even better, switch to an Unlimited plan and get a $200 prepaid Mastercard.

iPhone XR: 50% off w/ new line + $200 Mastercard w/ Unlimited @ Verizon

The iPhone XR remains one of the best iPhones and best phones overall. It packs an A12 Bionic processor that can still outperform many newer Android devices. The iPhone XR has only one rear camera — as opposed to the two lenses on the iPhone 11 — but Apple's camera software allows it to take some pretty impressive shots. And the iPhone XR lasted nearly 11.5 hours on our battery test, which is much better than the average smartphone.

Verizon's 50% off sale is valid on all iPhone XR models, which includes the 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models. The sale is valid online only and ends January 29.