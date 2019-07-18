The iPhone XR continues its reign as one of the best smartphones of 2019, especially when it comes to value.

And if you're hoping to buy it at under its list price, you've landed on the right spot. We're listing the best iPhone XR deals and bundles regardless of what carrier you're on.

iPhone XR (Renewed): was $749 now $657 @ Amazon

This unlocked iPhone XR is renewed to look and function like new. It packs 64GB of storage and you can choose from six different color options.View Deal

Currently, one of the best iPhone XR deals comes courtesy of Sprint. Lease an iPhone XR via Sprint's Flex 18-month plan and you'll pay just $15/month. Alternatively, if you need two iPhones, you can get an iPhone XR free when you lease any iPhone X-based phone. That's one of the best Apple deals we've seen to date.

You can get this deal via Best Buy as well.



Meanwhile, Mint Mobile is offering an Unlocked iPhone XR bundled with 3 free months of 4G/LTE service for $749. The plan includes 8GB of data per month and typically costs $20/month, so this deal saves you $60.



If you prefer to buy your iPhone straight from the source, Apple has a great trade-in offer that can take up to $300 off the cost of the iPhone XR. For a limited time, Apple will bump the trade-in value of your old iPhone when you purchase a new iPhone XR, XS, or XS Max.

It's a particularly great promo if you own an older iPhone. The iPhone 6s, for instance, nets you about $100 at most trade-in sites. Via Apple's trade-in promo, you'll get $200. Here's how it breaks down and what you can expect to pay for the iPhone XR after your trade-in.

iPhone

New Trade-In Value

iPhone XR Price After Trade-In

iPhone 6

$150

$599

iPhone 6 Plus

$200

$549

iPhone 6s

$200

$549

iPhone 6s Plus

$250

$499

iPhone 7

$250

$499

iPhone 7 Plus

$300

$449

iPhone 8

$300

$449



If you're looking to jump to Simple Mobile, Amazon has the Apple iPhone XR (Simple Mobile) on sale for $649.99. That's a cool $100 off.



Below we're rounding up the best iPhone XR deals of the moment. We'll be updating this guide regularly to help you get the best price from every major carrier and retailer.

Sprint

Lease an iPhone XR via Sprint's Flex 18-month plan and you'll pay just $15/month. After the 18-month lease is over, you can either opt to return your phone and upgrade to a new one or buy it outright by paying off the remaining balance. Alternatively, if you need two iPhones, you can get an iPhone XR free when you lease any iPhone X-based phone.

Apple Store

Apple's current promo is a win for anyone with an older iPhone. After trade-in, you can take from $150 to $300 off the cost of an iPhone XR. You can make your trade-in online or in person at any Apple Store. (If done in store, you won't even need your original box or charger).

Verizon

For a limited time, buy the iPhone XR at Verizon with an Unlimited data plan and you'll get a $200 prepaid MasterCard. Or new customers can save up to $450 off with select phone trade-in, whereas existing customers can save up to $200 with trade-in.





AT&T

At AT&T, purchase an iPhone XR and get a free iPhone XR (or a $750 credit toward the purchase of a new iPhone). You must sign up for an AT&T Next plan and have DirecTV service to qualify for this deal.





T-Mobile

For a limited time, T-Mobile is offering new and existing members a free iPhone XR when they activate a new voice line and trade-in an eligible phone. (New members must activate two new lines to qualify for this offer). Eligible devices must be in good condition and include iPhones as far back as the iPhone 6. The $750 credit is applied over the span of 36 months. You can also use your $750 credit toward the purchase of an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max.

U.S. Cellular

You can order the iPhone XR from U.S. Cellular for $749. Better yet, switch to U.S. Cellular and the prepaid wireless carrier will give you an iPhone XR for free. You must open a new line and sign up for U.S. Cellular's Total Plan with Unlimited Plus Data for 30 months. After monthly bill credits, you'll pay $0 for your iPhone.