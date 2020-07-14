HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop deal gets you AAA gaming for just $749

HP manufacturers some of the industry's best gaming laptops — and the most affordable. And for a limited time, you can scoop up an HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 for a record low price.

Right now, Best Buy has the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 on sale for $749.99 , Usually, this gaming laptop retails for $900, so that's a $150 markdown. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration gaming laptop. It's also one of the best laptop deals you can get today.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16: was $899 now $749 @ Best Buy

It packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) 144 Hz IPS display, a 2.5 GHz 10th Gen Intel i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane, and GTX 1660 Ti graphics. View Deal

In terms of value and performance, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 gives you more bang for your buck.

This Pavilion model gets you a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) 144 Hz IPS display, a 2.5 GHz Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. For your storage needs, it features a 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane while a GTX 1660 Ti GPU does all the heavy graphics handling.

Although we didn't review this laptop, sister site Laptop Mag tested the Lenovo Legion 5i which sports the same i5-10300H CPU/8GB RAM combo. The laptop's Geekbench 5.0 synthetic benchmark test score surpassed the category average.

We expect the Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16's 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor to be on par with its performance.

Design-wise, the HP Pavilion has a plain black lid accented with a green HP logo and a matching plain black deck and "acid" green back-lit keyboard. Bang & Olufsen-tuned dual speakers provide enhanced gaming sound.

For a 16-inch laptop, the HP Pavilion 16 is pretty light. At 5.2 pounds and 14.6 x 10.3 x 0.9 inches, it's lighter than the Lenovo Legion 5i, Dell G3 15 and HP Omen 15 (5.4 pounds each).

So if you're in the market for a gaming PC that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 is a solid investment.