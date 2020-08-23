How to watch Yellowstone season 3 season finale online

Yellowstone season 3 start time, channel Today (Aug. 23) at 9 p.m. Eastern, today we get the season finale of Yellowstone season 3 on Paramount Network.

We've got Kevin Costner back in his cowboy hat, so make sure to watch Yellowstone season 3 online and on Paramount Network. The hit Western drama continues with another season of family feuds, ranching rivalries, shady development deals and political power plays.

Yellowstone stars Costner as John Dutton, the sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family, who controls the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. This is still frontier country and the ranch is under constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and United States of America's first national park.

John's family includes son Kayce Dutton (Lucas Grimes), a former Navy SEAL whose wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille Chow), is Native American. There's Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), a financier who has struggled with substance abuse problems. Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is a lawyer and aspiring politician. And Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) is the ranch foreman with romantic ties to Beth.

Season 3 follows up on several of the storylines from the end of season 2, including the kidnapping of Tate, Kayce and Monica's young son, and Beth's assault at the behest of the villainous Beck brothers. As the Duttons seek to heal those wounds, they encounter a new foe in the form of a hedge fund manager named Roarke Carter (Josh Holloway).

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Yellowstone season 3. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Yellowstone season 3 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Paramount Network isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Yellowstone season 3 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Yellowstone season 3 in the US

U.S. fans can watch Yellowstone season 3 every Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern on Paramount Network if they have a cable or satellite package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Yellowstone season 3 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and comes with over 50 channels. Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($5) to get Paramount Network. Philo is a great, cheaper option at $20 a month for 58 channels and unlimited DVR recordings.

You can also watch Yellowstone season 3 for FREE on ParamountNetwork.com. Just click here, select "Start 24-Hour Pass" and register with your email address.

How to watch Yellowstone season 3 in the UK

Good news, Brits, the Paramount Network is broadcast on Channel 5. The bad news is that Yellowstone season 3 does not have a UK premiere date yet. Stay tuned!

How to watch Yellowstone season 3 in Canada

Canadian fans will have to check their cable provider to see if it carries Paramount Network. Otherwise, look into ExpressVPN to watch it along with American viewers.