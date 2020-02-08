Oscars 2020 live stream: How to watch, red carpet start time and who has it for free

The time has come to find your Oscars 2020 live stream, to help you watch the biggest wins and losses in the film world. So no matter if you're rooting for a Joker or The Irishman, or hoping Bong-Joon Ho can get another chance to deliver a great speech, we've got everything you need to catch film's biggest award show.

If you're still working on your ballot, and need some help, our expert's written an air-tight guide to winning your local Oscars predictions pool. They've even got picks for the lesser-known categories, to help you pick up each and every point.

While I've still yet to watch 1917, that's just one of many movies that's only in theaters right now. We've also got a guide to where you can stream 2020 Oscar nominees online.

Wondering what you need to know before tuning in? Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger have a lot of buzz and momentum heading into the Oscars. 1917 may grab more technical achievement awards than it does in the rest of the field.

Oh, and since hosting this show is such a hard and thankless endeavor, the 2020 Oscars have no host (again). Billie Eilish is the sole music performer already announced for the show.

Read on for our Oscars 2020 live stream guide:

Oscars 2020 start time, red carpet start time, channel Oscars 2020 start time: The 2020 Academy awards begin at 8 p.m. Eastern| 5 p.m. Pacific (1 a.m. GMT), on Sunday, February 9.

Oscars red carpet coverage: Starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern (3:30 p.m. Pacific | 11:30 p.m. GMT),

Oscars 2020 channel: The show is broadcast live on ABC, from the The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Streams are available around the world, so check below for international Oscars channels and availability.

How to watch Oscar 2020 live streams anywhere

You're already paying for one streaming media service, so you shouldn't have to pay for something else just because you're on the road. With a virtual private network (VPN) service, you can connect to the service of your choice, no matter where you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

How to watch Oscars live streams in the US

ABC is the American home for the Oscars, and the network is heavily promoting Hulu as another way to watch the Oscars online. That means you can either pull the Academy Awards out of thin air with one of our best TV antenna picks, or watch the service on one of these streaming services. There's even a free online streaming service called Locast that delivers network channels.

Hulu with Live TV : Starting at $55 per month

: Starting at $55 per month YouTube TV : Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99

: Unlimited DVR storage, 70-plus channels for $49.99 Locast: a free streaming service that's also a not-for-profit, delivering broadcast television stations over the internet

International options for Oscars live streams

U.K.: The Sky Cinema Oscars channel (a pop-up network) streams the Academy Awards. You can buy a Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV, if you're not already a subscriber.

The Sky Cinema Oscars channel (a pop-up network) streams the Academy Awards. You can buy a Sky Cinema Pass on NOW TV, if you're not already a subscriber. Canada: The Oscars are on CTV in Canada, with coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. | 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Oscars are on CTV in Canada, with coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. | 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time. Australia: The Oscars come to Australia via the Seven channel, starting at 12pm local time. If you don't want to spend daylight on the show, it will air again at 7:30 p.m.

The 2020 Oscars nominees

Best Film

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director



The Irishman - Martin Scorsese

Joker - Todd Phillips

1917 - Sam Mendes

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho

Best Actor in a Leading Role



Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out - Written by Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Written by Noah Baumbach

1917 - Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood - Written by Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman - Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Screenplay by Taika Waititi

Joker - Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women - Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Written by Anthony McCarten