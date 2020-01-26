Grammys live stream: How to watch the 2020 Grammy awards

Lizzo! Ariana Grande! John Legend! Aerosmith! The biggest stars in music will be in the same room at the 2020 Grammy Awards, so here's how to watch a Grammys live stream.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards is airing Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. If you don't get cable, we've got everything you need to know about the show, including who's nominated and who's performing.

Here's everything you need to figure out how to watch the Grammys live stream.

How to watch the Grammys live stream online anywhere on Earth

If you're abroad, but want to watch the Grammys live stream, you're not out of luck. With the right VPN, you can stream the show from wherever you go, using the subscription you already pay for.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN.



Grammys live stream: What time is the 2020 Grammy Awards? The 2020 Grammys will air Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS. It will also stream live on CBS All Access and other live TV streaming services.

How to watch a Grammys live stream in the US

If you want to stream the Grammys in the states, you can watch on CBS All Access, which costs $5.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month for the ad-free version.

You can also watch the Grammys live stream if you subscribe to a streaming service that offers live TV, like Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now and FuboTV.

If you're really want to watch the Grammys 2020 online, but unsure about signing up for another streaming service, CBS All Access offers a free 7-day trial when you sign up for one of the plans.

How to watch a Grammys live stream in the UK

The 2020 Grammys are not airing on a broadcast channel in the UK, but UK viewers can watch the Grammys live stream on CBS All Access, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV Now and Fubo TV.

How to watch Grammys live stream in Canada

Canadian viewers can tune into the Grammys broadcast on CTV at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. They can watch the Grammys live stream at CityTV.com.

How to watch a Grammys live stream in Australia

The 2020 Grammys will be aired in Australia on Arena on Foxtel. After the live broadcast, the ceremony will be available to steam on Foxtel.

2020 Grammy nominees: Who's nominated?

The nominees include top artists including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, the Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift.

Vying for the Grammys big prize, Album of the Year, are:

I, I - Bon Iver

Norman Fucking Rockwell! - Lana del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.

7 - Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

2020 Grammys performers: Who will sing in the show?

Alicia Keys is hosting for the second time. The 2020 Grammys will feature performances by Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and BTS, Lizzo, Tyler the Creator, the Jonas Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker and H.E.R.