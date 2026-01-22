<a id="elk-3577f8cc-3686-4d9e-84b1-a75a9132c1d2"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-oscar-2026-nominations-live-2">Welcome to the Oscar 2026 nominations LIVE!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="fb754495-cf69-4e48-a61d-cf68dc9e16bf"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2177px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.27%;"><img id="GKNcSnn9RdfqwSuM9PLkG3" name="Oscars-getty.jpg" alt="An Oscar statue at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball press preview" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/GKNcSnn9RdfqwSuM9PLkG3.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2177" height="1225" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: VALERIE MACON / Getty Images)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="24968a3c-6f9b-49a2-b69a-ddb1cdfa4746">Hello! Good morning, welcome to our live coverage of the Oscar 2026 nominations. I'm Rory, a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide, and I'll be guiding you through the next several hours of Oscar goodness, offering the latest updates, a few predictions of my own, and, of course, full coverage as the noms are revealed.</p><p>Oscar nominations day is one of the biggest events in the Hollywood calendar, and there's <em>plenty </em>to talk about, so let's get discussing all things Academy Awards now...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>