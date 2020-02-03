How to stream the 2020 Oscar nominated movies

With the Oscars just around on the corner, it's your last chance to watch the 2020 Oscar nominated movies online before the ceremony.

The 92nd Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 9. Hollywood's brightest stars will be on hand to see which of the nine Best Picture nominees wins the big prize. Will it be Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, Parasite, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story or Ford v Ferrari?

Here's how to watch the 2020 Oscar nominated movies online.

Joker

Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks -- the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he's part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Todd Phillips), Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

How to watch Joker online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television western, but is now struggling to find meaningful work in a Hollywood that he doesn't recognize anymore. He spends most of his time drinking and palling around with Cliff Booth, his easygoing best friend and longtime stunt double. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- the filmmaker and budding actress whose futures will forever be altered by members of the Manson Family.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing

Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube

The Irishman

(Image credit: Netflix)

In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa -- a powerful Teamster tied to organized crime.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Martin Scorsese), Supporting Actor (Al Pacino), Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci), Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Visual Effects

Watch The Irishman online: Netflix

Parasite

Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Bong Joon-Ho), Original Screenplay, International Feature Film, Production Design, Film Editing

Watch Parasite online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Jojo Rabbit

Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Costume Design, Film Editing

Watch Jojo Rabbit online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Marriage Story

(Image credit: Wilson Webb/Netflix)

A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor (Adam Driver), Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Original Screenplay, Original Score

Watch Marriage Story online: Netflix

Ford v Ferrari

American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. Together, they plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Watch Ford v Ferrari online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Little Women

In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer, while her sister Amy studies painting in Paris. Amy has a chance encounter with Laurie, a childhood crush who proposed to Jo but was ultimately rejected. Their oldest sibling, Meg, is married to a schoolteacher, while shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that brings the family back together.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Costume Design

Watch Little Women online: Not available yet

1917

During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including Blake's own brother.

Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Sam Mendes), Original Screenplay, Original Score, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects

Watch 1917 online: Not available yet

Other 2020 Oscar nominated movies

If you really want to ace your Oscar pool ballot, be sure to check out the other 2020 Oscar nominated movies in categories like Film Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.

The Two Popes

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nominated for: Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Adapted Screenplay

Watch The Two Popes online: Netflix

Harriet

Nominated for: Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Original Song ("Stand Up," Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)

Watch Harriet online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Pain and Glory

Nominated for: Best International Feature Film, Actor (Antonio Banderas)

Watch Pain and Glory online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Toy Story 4

(Image credit: Pixar/Disney)

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature, Original Song ("I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Randy Newman)

Watch Toy Story 4 online: Disney Plus, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Judy

Nominated for: Best Actress (Renee Zellweger), Makeup and Hairstyling

Watch Judy online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube

2020 Oscar nominated documentaries

American Factory - watch on Netflix

The Cave - watch on Amazon

The Edge of Democracy - watch on Netflix

For Sama - watch on Amazon

Honeyland - watch on Hulu

2020 Oscar nominated shorts

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood - watch on Short of the Week

Nefta Football Club - watch on Short of the Week

The Neighbors' Widow - watch on YouTube

Saria - unavailable

A Sister - unavailable

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter) - watch on Vimeo

Hair Love - watch on YouTube

Kitbull - watch on YouTube

Memorable - unavailable

Sister - watch on Vimeo

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence - watch on YouTube

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) - watch on AETV.com

Life Overtakes Me - watch on Netflix

St. Louis Superman - unavailable

Walk Run Cha-Cha - watch on YouTube