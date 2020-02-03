How to stream the 2020 Oscar nominated movies

With the Oscars just around on the corner, it's your last chance to watch the 2020 Oscar nominated movies online before the ceremony.
The 92nd Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 9. Hollywood's brightest stars will be on hand to see which of the nine Best Picture nominees wins the big prize. Will it be Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman, Parasite, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story or Ford v Ferrari?
Here's how to watch the 2020 Oscar nominated movies online.
Joker
Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks -- the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he's part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.
Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Todd Phillips), Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Costume Design, Film Editing, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing
How to watch Joker online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Actor Rick Dalton gained fame and fortune by starring in a 1950s television western, but is now struggling to find meaningful work in a Hollywood that he doesn't recognize anymore. He spends most of his time drinking and palling around with Cliff Booth, his easygoing best friend and longtime stunt double. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- the filmmaker and budding actress whose futures will forever be altered by members of the Manson Family.
Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing
Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube
The Irishman
In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa -- a powerful Teamster tied to organized crime.
Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Martin Scorsese), Supporting Actor (Al Pacino), Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci), Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Visual Effects
Watch The Irishman online: Netflix
Parasite
Greed and class discrimination threaten the newly formed symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan.
Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Bong Joon-Ho), Original Screenplay, International Feature Film, Production Design, Film Editing
Watch Parasite online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play
Jojo Rabbit
Jojo is a lonely German boy who discovers that his single mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler -- Jojo must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on.
Nominated for: Best Picture, Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Adapted Screenplay, Production Design, Costume Design, Film Editing
Watch Jojo Rabbit online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play
Marriage Story
A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a grueling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.
Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor (Adam Driver), Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Original Screenplay, Original Score
Watch Marriage Story online: Netflix
Ford v Ferrari
American automotive designer Carroll Shelby and fearless British race car driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary vehicle for the Ford Motor Co. Together, they plan to compete against the race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.
Nominated for: Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing
Watch Ford v Ferrari online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play
Little Women
In the years after the Civil War, Jo March lives in New York and makes her living as a writer, while her sister Amy studies painting in Paris. Amy has a chance encounter with Laurie, a childhood crush who proposed to Jo but was ultimately rejected. Their oldest sibling, Meg, is married to a schoolteacher, while shy sister Beth develops a devastating illness that brings the family back together.
Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Costume Design
Watch Little Women online: Not available yet
1917
During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including Blake's own brother.
Nominated for: Best Picture, Director (Sam Mendes), Original Screenplay, Original Score, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects
Watch 1917 online: Not available yet
Other 2020 Oscar nominated movies
If you really want to ace your Oscar pool ballot, be sure to check out the other 2020 Oscar nominated movies in categories like Film Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.
The Two Popes
Nominated for: Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Adapted Screenplay
Watch The Two Popes online: Netflix
Harriet
Nominated for: Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Original Song ("Stand Up," Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)
Watch Harriet online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play
Pain and Glory
Nominated for: Best International Feature Film, Actor (Antonio Banderas)
Watch Pain and Glory online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play
Toy Story 4
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature, Original Song ("I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away, Randy Newman)
Watch Toy Story 4 online: Disney Plus, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play
Judy
Nominated for: Best Actress (Renee Zellweger), Makeup and Hairstyling
Watch Judy online: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, YouTube
2020 Oscar nominated documentaries
American Factory - watch on Netflix
The Cave - watch on Amazon
The Edge of Democracy - watch on Netflix
For Sama - watch on Amazon
Honeyland - watch on Hulu
2020 Oscar nominated shorts
Live Action Short Film
Brotherhood - watch on Short of the Week
Nefta Football Club - watch on Short of the Week
The Neighbors' Widow - watch on YouTube
Saria - unavailable
A Sister - unavailable
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter) - watch on Vimeo
Hair Love - watch on YouTube
Kitbull - watch on YouTube
Memorable - unavailable
Sister - watch on Vimeo
Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence - watch on YouTube
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl) - watch on AETV.com
Life Overtakes Me - watch on Netflix
St. Louis Superman - unavailable
Walk Run Cha-Cha - watch on YouTube