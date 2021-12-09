The solar system is at watch when you watch The Expanse season 6 online. Amazon Prime Video unveils the final chapter of the fan-favorite sci-drama, which began its run on Syfy and eventually moved to the streaming service.

The Expanse season 6 start time, channel The Expanse season 6 premieres on Friday (Dec. 10), with its first episode streaming at 12 a.m. ET.

It's on Amazon Prime Video.

When season 6 begins, the action picks up with the solar system in an all-out war. James Holden (Steven Strait) and the crew of Rocinante are fighting alongside the Combined Fleet of Earth and Mars against Marco Inaros (Keon Alexander) and the Free Navy's campaign of death and destruction.

As the tension and constant losses threaten to pull the crew apart, Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams) on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict.

Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer (Cara Gee) and what's left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.

Here's everything to know about how to watch The Expanse season 6 online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch The Expanse season 6 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the The Expanse season 6 on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday, November 10 at 12 a.m. ET.

Season 6 will premiere with one episode. The remaining five will drop weekly on Fridays.

The Expanse season 6 The Expanse season 6 is an Amazon Prime Video original. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Wheel of Time, The Boys and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

How to watch The Expanse season 6 anywhere online

While Amazon Prime Video is available in many countries around the world, it's not everywhere. If you are in a region without access to Prime Video, you don't have to miss The Expanse season 6. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime Video or other streaimng services and tune in.