It's almost time to watch South Park The Streaming Wars online, and have an experience that's a bit more 'normal' than the previous South Park Paramount Plus specials. Because this special, at least based on the tease they've released, is all about one of South Park's classic feuds.

South Park The Streaming Wars is all about Eric Cartman and his mother's latest beef. The official copy from South Park reads "Cartman locks horns with his mom in a battle of wills while an epic conflict unfolds that threatens South Park’s very existence."

Going off the trailer below and the title? Well, the premise of the episode appears to be that Cartman's fed up about something, and is threatening to runaway from home. It feels like Liane Cartman's putting her foot down and refusing to pay for all of the best streaming services.

We doubt that Cartman's going to have as plush a situation elsewhere, or if any of his friends will let him crash at their house. The only other character referenced in the trailer is Kenny, who Cartman shouts at from the distance.

South Park The Streaming Wars could also be some kind of Star Wars spoof (Obi-Wan Kenobi is on Disney Plus right now). Fortunately, Paramount Plus is on all of the best streaming devices, so no need to worry about accessing it.

How to watch South Park The Streaming Wars online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss the South Park The Streaming Wars movie/special if you've travelled somewhere where it isn't working. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch South Park The Streaming Wars special in the US for free

New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day Paramount Plus trial and watch South Park The Streaming Wars without paying. It arrives at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Wednesday (June 1).

This is the third of 14 South Park specials made exclusively for Paramount Plus. The series will still debut new seasons on Comedy Central, where it's going to run to at least a 30th season. Seasons 25 and 26 will air on HBO Max 24 hours after airing on Comedy Central, because that's not confusing.

Can you watch South Park The Streaming Wars in the U.K.?

There is no Paramount Plus in the U.K., so you're gonna have some trouble on this one. If you're abroad, though, you can use a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), to make it seem like your device is back home.

Can you watch South Park The Streaming Wars in Canada and Australia and internationally?

Can you watch South Park The Streaming Wars outside of the U.S. while everyone in the U.S. does? Well, it's complicated.

The official word from South Park's own press release says that the special will "will premiere Wednesday, June 1, and will also roll out in the Nordics, Latin America, Australia, and Canada." Just like last year, it seems like there will be a delay in the release.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S., and want to watch South Park The Streaming Wars when it airs on Paramount Plus, you can simply use one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), to make it seem like your device is back home.