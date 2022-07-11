OMG you guys, it's almost time to watch South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 online. Yes, as we hoped, we're getting a second South Park Paramount Plus special to follow up the chaotic energy of the first chapter. How on Earth anyone thought we'd be able to leave that episode without a follow up is beyond us.

Last we left the not-so-quiet mountain town, Randy was on his way to Karen status (more on that in the trailer below), as he was increasingly upset with Tolkien's family getting in on the legal marijuana business. This led to a "streaming wars" that's different than the battle of the best streaming services. Though that's exactly what the show was referring to when Kyle, Cartman and Butters argued over the poor quality of their little boats.

Meanwhile, Cartman got ... how do we put this ... obscenely oversized breast implants. Yes, the 10-year-old now has implants as big as his own head. Clearly, that's one of the issues that South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 will find a way to un-do. We don't see this continuing.

The biggest problem, though, is that Manbearpig is murdering South Park residents, doing the work of waterpark owner Pi Pi. Yes, South Park has finally tacitly admitted that climate change is real and that it's also dangerous. In its own weird way.

Here's everything you need to watch South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 online, plus the trailer!

How to watch South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss the South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 if you've travelled somewhere where it isn't working. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 in the US for free

New subscribers (aka those who were waiting for this chapter to watch the first) can take advantage of a free 7-day Paramount Plus trial and watch South Park The Streaming Wars without paying. It arrived at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT today (Wednesday, June 1).

This is the fourth of 14 South Park specials made exclusively for Paramount Plus. The series will still debut new seasons on Comedy Central, where it's going to run to at least a 30th season. Seasons 25 and 26 will air on HBO Max 24 hours after airing on Comedy Central, because that's not confusing.

Can you watch South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 in the U.K., Canada and Australia?

Well, now that Paramount Plus is in the U.K. (it's long been in Canada and Australia), the answer should be "yes." But there's a hitch. The press release announcing the special states it will "will premiere Wednesday, July 13 in the U.S., and roll out internationally in all markets where the service is available." Which is a funny way of saying "We're not telling you when it's coming."

If you're abroad, though, you can use a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), to make it seem like your device is back home.

