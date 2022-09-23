How to watch Netflix Tudum 2022 online: Start time, shows, movies, schedule and more

It's nearly time to watch the Netflix Tudum 2022 live stream and get a glimpse of the future of Netflix. After a very turbulent year, and without a strong fall TV lineup, Netflix has an hours-long sizzle reel with cast appearances to tease why you should stick around — and why it deserves to keep its spot atop our best streaming services list.

Netflix Tudum date and start time The U.S. and Europe portion of Netflix Tudum begins on Saturday (Sept. 24) at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST, but that's not the start of the event. Korea, on Friday (Sept. 23) gets the first leg of Tudum, at 11 a.m. KST / 7 p.m. PT. Full schedule is below.

The biggest Netflix show that exists right now is Stranger Things, as its most recent season was a huge success that makes us plenty excited for Stranger Things season 5 (which writers recently began work on). Of course, Stranger Things 5 trailers would be too far off in the distance. That said, if they told us Eddie Munson was coming back? We would accept this as enough news.

Want something bigger? Well, since Squid Game's first month numbers beat Stranger Things 4's, we should talk about the fact that Squid Game is on the list of shows whose stars we'll see at Tudum. How much of Squid Game 2 could be revealed at Tudum? A description would be the least we'd accept, while casting news, a first look at one of the games, a teaser trailer or some sort of cryptic tease would be much better.

As for upcoming shows that could be teased at Netflix, let's talk about The Crown season 5 and The Witcher season 3. The former is due this November, so a trailer is very possible, though with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, we wonder if Netflix might consider waiting.

As for the next stories from Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengeberg? In the below trailer, an appearance from Henry Cavill has us seemingly sure a sneak peek is coming.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Netflix Tudum 2022 online.

Netflix Tudum 2022 trailer

Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Jamie Foxx, , Rian Johnson, practically half the Stranger Things cast (including David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery) and many other stars of Netflix shows and movies showed up to hype us all to watch Netflix Tudum. Gadot is here to talk about her new movie, while Henry Cavill's appearance seems to tease a behind the scenes look at The Witcher season 3.

How to watch Netflix Tudum 2022 online from anywhere on Earth

The Netflix Tudum live stream will be free online, but unlike last year it may not be available on all of Netflix's social channels. At the moment, Netflix has only announced that Tudum will be on YouTube.com/Netflix (opens in new tab).

The start time for your region will differ by country, as explained in our Tudum schedule below.

Netflix Tudum 2022 start times

Netflix Tudum will be shown in five parts, with regional-content focused streams for Korea, India and Japan taking place before and after the two-part stream that starts with a US & Europe section and ends with a Latin America section.

Here's all of the details.

Date Time Region Friday, September 23 11 a.m. KST / 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET Korean Friday, September 23 11 a.m. IST / 10:30 p.m. PT (1:30 a.m. ET Saturday) India Saturday, September 24 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST US & Europe (Part 1 of 2) Saturday, September 24 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. BST Latin America (Part 2 of 2) Saturday (US) / Sunday (Japan) 9 p.m. PT / 1 p.m. JST Japan

Netflix Tudum 2022 schedule: Shows and movies

Initially, Netflix only gave out details for the list of shows. Now we have times, at least for the US/Europe/Latin America section:

1 p.m. ET

Enola Holmes 2

Heart of Stone

Bridgerton

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Shadow and Bone

The Crown

Emily in Paris

The Old Guard 2

Wednesday

Manifest

3 Body Problem

Slumberland

1:30 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET

Extraction 2

Vikings: Valhalla

1899

They Cloned Tyrone

The Witcher

Lupin

Squid Game

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Games Spotlight

Dead to Me

Heartstopper

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Outer Banks

2:30 p.m. ET

The School for Good and Evil

Stranger Things

Triada

Carga Máxima

Matrimillas

El Elegido

Belascoarán

Ardiente Paciencia

Squid Game

Love is Blind: Brazil

La Firma

2:55 p.m. ET