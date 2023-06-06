Graduation is almost here on Never Have I Ever season 4. Netflix's hit teen comedy returns for a final season, which sees Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) will be embarking on her senior year. Who knows what kind of love triangles, squares or even hexagons she'll get into next?

Never Have I Ever season 4 streaming details Never Have I Ever season 4 will be released Thursday (June 8) at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix.

Never Have I Ever, one of the best Netflix shows, follows the ups and downs of Devi's life following the death of her father. She has a somewhat contentious relationship with mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and is considered a loser at school.

To address the latter issue, she pursues her crush, the handsome, popular Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Things get complicated when she also gets involved with academic rival Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

Now a senior and preparing to apply to colleges, Devi is in a much better place, socially and emotionally. She's single again, after breaking up with Paxton (and despite hooking up with Ben). But a new guy in school (Michael Cimino) catches her eye — even as she needs to focus on her academic pursuits.

Here's everything you need to watch Never Have I Ever season 4.

When does Never Have I Ever season 4 come out on Netflix?

Never Have I Ever season 4 is set for release Thursday (June 8) at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT / 8:01 a.m. BST / 6:01 p.m. AEDT on Netflix, one of the best streaming services.

All 10 episodes will drop at the same time.

Never Have I Ever season 4 trailer

The trailer for Never Have I Ever season 4 picks up basically where we left off: with Devi and Ben having done the deed. And now that she's finally lost her virginity, she's ready to think about what's really important: getting into Princeton. But of course, distractions abound in the form of a new hottie in the hallways ... and her ex-boyfriend?!

Never Have I Ever season 4 cast

The cast of Never Have I Ever is led by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, a high school senior.

She will be joined by her family members: Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, her mother and a dermatologst; Richa Moorjani as Kamala Nandiwadal, her cousin and a graduate student; and Ranjita Chakravarty as Nirmala Vishwakumar, her paternal grandmother. Sendhil Ramamurthy is likely to return in flashbacks as Devi's father, Mohan Vishwakumar.

We should also see Devi's love interests, starting with Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Devi's ex-boyfriend. Even though Paxton has graduated and is attending Arizona State University, he makes an appearance in Never Have I Ever season 4.

Also returning is Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross, Devi's chief academic rival and on-again/off-again romantic interest.

Devi's friends are in the mix, as well: Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong; Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres; and Megan Suri as Aneesa Qureshi.

Joining the cast is Michael Cimino as the school's new heartthrob, Ethan.