Netflix Tudum 2022 live blog: All the latest news and updates

Today, we watch Netflix Tudum online together to see, hear and learn more about Netflix's future. The big red streaming machine has a key spot on our best streaming services list for good reasons — depth and breadth — but it's currently lacking a little in the hype machine.

As we've noted, the Netflix fall TV schedule is lacking beyond The Crown season 5 — which will likely be a part of today's event. We say 'likely' because Netflix has been hyping up Tudum in a very particular manner, listing shows (not always including the season they'll be discussing).

For example, Netflix teased "Special cast member appearances from: Squid Game, Bridgerton season 3, Emily in Parison season 2, Heartstopper and more" in an email to the press. This way, they can say they're not disappointing anyone who expects the Squid Game cast to be talking about Squid Game season 2 (which is what we want). Instead, the cast could tell us about the making of the first season, or something else. Netflix very well may give us more, but they've yet to tip their hand on that.

Elsewhere in Tudum, we'll get the Enola Holmes 2 trailer from Millie Bobby Brown, plus an appearance from Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, who will reveal the release date of their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Your Place Or Mine.

So, let's talk Tudum (the sound in Netflix's intro bumper, if you didn't figure that out) and keep it locked to our Tudum live blog for all things Netflix!