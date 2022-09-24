Live
Netflix Tudum 2022 live blog: All the latest news and updates
Netflix's Tudum is here to tease upcoming shows and movies
Today, we watch Netflix Tudum online together to see, hear and learn more about Netflix's future. The big red streaming machine has a key spot on our best streaming services list for good reasons — depth and breadth — but it's currently lacking a little in the hype machine.
As we've noted, the Netflix fall TV schedule is lacking beyond The Crown season 5 — which will likely be a part of today's event. We say 'likely' because Netflix has been hyping up Tudum in a very particular manner, listing shows (not always including the season they'll be discussing).
For example, Netflix teased "Special cast member appearances from: Squid Game, Bridgerton season 3, Emily in Parison season 2, Heartstopper and more" in an email to the press. This way, they can say they're not disappointing anyone who expects the Squid Game cast to be talking about Squid Game season 2 (which is what we want). Instead, the cast could tell us about the making of the first season, or something else. Netflix very well may give us more, but they've yet to tip their hand on that.
Elsewhere in Tudum, we'll get the Enola Holmes 2 trailer from Millie Bobby Brown, plus an appearance from Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, who will reveal the release date of their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, Your Place Or Mine.
So, let's talk Tudum (the sound in Netflix's intro bumper, if you didn't figure that out) and keep it locked to our Tudum live blog for all things Netflix!
Yes, the Stranger Things cast will be on hand, but don't get your hopes up about Stranger Things season 5 news. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, David Harbour and — yes, we are giddy about this one — Joseph Quinn will be on hand to answer "fan trivia questions and share bloopers from filming season four." Maybe, just maybe, we'll get a conclusive answer on if Eddie Munson is or isn't coming back.
So what do we know? Well, Outer Banks fans will have reason to rejoice, as they're getting a sneak preview of Outer Banks season 3 at Tudum. And not only will Tudum stream the first teaser trailer for the new season, but cast members Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant and Drew Starkey will present said clip.
Hopefully this sheds some light on how the Pogues' quest to nab the golden cross is going on that deserted island. Ward's still injured, and Carla Limbrey's looking for Big John's help in finding the shroud.
Good morning, and welcome to Tom's Guide's Netflix Tudum live blog.
The event technically gets going at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST today (Saturday, Sept. 24), but you don't need to wait until then — because there's already plenty of news and rumors to discuss ahead of the official start time. So stick with us and we'll keep you updated.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.