We're trés excited that Emily in Paris season 3 is mere days away! Lily Collins is back for more adventures in the City of Love and it looks like her romantic life is as complicated as ever.

Emily in Paris season 3 on Netflix Emily in Paris season 3 begins streaming Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix (opens in new tab).

Emily in Paris is one of the best Netflix shows and one of the most popular. Season 2 debuted in the Global Netflix Top 10 and 107.6 million hours were viewed in the week after its Dec. 22 release. No wonder Netflix has already renewed it for season 4.

The show follows Emily as the junior marketing manager makes the most of a yearlong job assignment in Paris. She becomes the social media superstar at the French luxury marketing firm Savoir, which is run by her tough but ultra chic boss Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu).

Season 2 saw Emily solving various client crises while learning to speak better French. She was still entangled in a love triangle with hot chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his ex-girlfriend, Camille (Camille Razat). That triangle became a square with the introduction of Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a handsome British banker who is also in Paris temporarily.

Emily may have a steady boyfriend, but her career is upended by Sylvie's shocking move to open her own firm.

Here's everything we know so far about Emily in Paris season 3.

When does Emily in Paris season 3 come out on Netflix?

Emily in Paris season 3 premieres on Netflix on Wednesday (Dec. 21) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

All 10 episodes drop at the same time.

Emily in Paris season 3 trailer

Ooh la la — the Emily in Paris season 3 trailer provides a preview of all the developments in Emily's romantic and job spheres. It seems she's double-timing her bosses: She's still working at Savoir for Madeline, while also letting Sylvie think she's on board at the new firm. We have a feeling this secret is going to backfire on Emily in a big way.

Plus, the trailer shows Emily still dating Alfie while maintaining a deep friendship with Gabriel. This triangle isn't ending anytime soon.

Emily in Paris season 3 cast

Emily in Paris season 3's cast is led by Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, a junior marketing manager from Chicago who is sent to Paris to work at Savoir.

Also returning are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Emily's French boss at Savoir, as well as co-workers Samuel Arnold as Julien and Bruno Gouery as Luc. Kate Walsh is also back as Madeline Wheeler, Emily's American boss in Chicago

On the personal front, Emily's friends and romantic interests are on board: Ashley Park as bestie Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as chef Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille and Lucien Laviscount as British banker Alfie.

We will also see some of the characters in Emily's wider professional and personal circle, including:

Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault, a French designer

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, the owner of perfume company Maison Lavaux, Emily's client and Gabriel's restaurant partner

Kevin Dias as Benoît, Mindy's boyfriend

Søren Bregendal as Erik De Groot, Sylvie's younger boyfriend

A few new faces will appear in Emily in Paris season 3. Paul Forman is playing Nicolas De Leon, a crown prince who is the dutiful executive of his family’s high-powered conglomerate. Melia Kreiling is Sofia Sideris, a Greek artist who has an exhibit at Camille's gallery.

Emily in Paris season 3 plot

The season 2 finale ended on a major cliffhanger, which should be the driving force of Emily in Paris season 3.

To recap: Emily's American boss, Madeline arrived in Paris and questioned how Savoir was being run. An affronted Sylvie quits — and decides to open her own firm! She recruits Julien and Luc to join her, and also makes an offer to Emily. She'll have to decide whether to return to the states and get a promotion, or stay in Paris to continue working for Sylvie.

On top of that huge work decision, Emily is facing a romantic one. After an initially prickly meeting in their French language class, Emily started dating British banker Alfie. However, his temporary job assignment ended and he is heading back to London. He asks Emily to continue seeing each other long distance, but Emily also still has feelings for Gabriel.

She works up the courage to finally put her heart on the line, but when she goes to talk to him at his apartment, Emily discovers that Gabriel and Camille have reunited. And Camille is even moving in!

As show creator Darren Star told TVLine (opens in new tab), "She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of Season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why. That’s what Season 3 is going to be about. When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart? Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment? Emily is going to be struggling with that as well."

The Gabriel situation will be a factor in what Emily ultimately decides to do. And with the sexy chef back with girlfriend Camille, she may end up choosing a long-distance relationship with Alfie.

"I wouldn’t write Alfie off, and I don’t think Emily should, either,” Star said, adding, "London’s not far from Paris."