Bad news about The Witcher season 3 — expect a wait

Fans should be eager for The Witcher season 3 — given the epic cliffhanger of The Witcher season 2 — but we've got some bad news about that. No — not that it's not happening. We know The Witcher is coming back for another big season of glory.

In fact, Netflix seems all in on the wide world of Witchering, with a prequel series Blood Origin starring Michelle Yeoh, and a Witcher kids show in the pipeline. But, just as how Stranger Things season 4 has had a long wait, we're going to be spending a while to find out what's next for Geralt, Ciri and the rest of the characters.

So what do we know about the next season, where we expect Ciri to continue to evade The Wild Hunt? Let's dive right in now, shall we?

The Witcher season 3 confirmed

Back in September, at Netflix TUDUM (think Nintendo Direct, but for Netflix), the streaming service revealed that The Witcher season 3 had been greenlit. The announcement also included the reveal that a second anime-style Witcher movie is coming, and the aforementioned family-friendly Witcher show is in development as well.

Netflix didn't share any news on when The Witcher season 3 was planned to arrive. Speaking of which ...

It's going to be a while. Work on scripts for The Witcher season 3 is only just wrapping up, according to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (speaking to our sister site TechRadar). Hissrich also noted that the teams "creative process was only just starting," which makes us think season 3 could be as far off as a year from now.

Which, in fact, wouldn't be a shock. Two data points isn't a huge sample size, but Netflix seemingly loves December releases for The Witcher. Season 2 came out on Dec. 17, 2021 and season 1 came out on Dec. 20, 2019.

Except, though, Hissrich didn't have any idea when principal photography will end. And now that scripts are almost written, they can't just jump to photography, Hissrich explained, saying "We have the scripts, and now we’ll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it’s the perfect season."

The Witcher season 3 cast speculation

Of course, we need to sound the spoiler alert warning here! Because, of course, character deaths and story points of in Witcher season 2 will impact Witcher season 3!

Henry Cavill will be back to play Geralt, Freya Allan is set to continue the role of Ciri and Anya Chalotra will reprise the role of Yennefer.

The Witcher season 2's finale also sets up Bart Edwards' return as Emhyr var Emreis, the emperor of Nilfgaard. Formerly known as Duny, and now known as the White Flame, Emhyr will be hunting Ciri.

But he's not the only one looking for her. Cassie Clare (as Philippa Eilhart) and Graham McTavish (as Sigismund Dijkstra) are also coming back, as they're teaming to hunt Ciri.Chris Fulton will also come back, as his renegade mage Rience is also hunting for Ciri.

We also expect to see Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair. Her newborn was just slain at the command of Emhyr, and she knows that Ciri's got Elder blood. Mahesh Jadu will be back as Vilgefortz.

The Witcher season 3 plot source and speculation

What we know for sure, though, is the source material for The Witcher season 3. In the aforementioned interview, Hissrich said they're drawing from the second book in the Witcher saga, Time of Contempt, for season 3.

Ciri's in everyone's targets because of her Elder Blood, as it's been revealed that she's a descendent of an elven sorceress named Lara Dorren, and carries seriously strong magical powers.

The Witcher season 3 will deal with Emhyr as the biggest bad going forward, as he's the largest threat in the books. He's only likely to get more dangerous from here on out. That said, escaping the Wild Hunt is the other big task on the table.

Fortunately, the united strengths of Geralt and Yennefer look to continue to protect Ciri.

Oh, and we're also dealing with multiverse theory, too. Now that the powers of the monoliths surrounding The Continent are revealed to be gateways to other realms, we're guessing these remnants of the Conjunction are going to be important going forward.