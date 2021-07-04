I Think You Should Leave season 2 release date and time I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson hits Netflix on July 6, likely around 3 a.m. ET / midnight PT / 8 a.m. GMT.

The house of awkward is back: it's almost time to watch I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2 online. Yes, on Monday, we finally get the second batch of episodes of one of the flat-out best (and under-loved) comedy shows that Netflix (or any channel) has given us in a while.

Who could forget the In Memoriam segment at the Baby of the Year competition? The most dramatic gift receipt ever? Or what about the self-deprecating Instagram post captions? And that was just episode 1 of season 1.

We'd be ruining the jokes by listing them out even further, but the hot-dog shaped car crash bit alone is worthy of making sure you watch the first and second seasons, as it was an instant classic meme.

How to watch I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2 online

The only way to watch I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2 is on Netflix. It arrives on Tuesday, July 6.

Netflix is available practically everywhere, and starts at $8.99 per month (SD feed) and goes up to $17.99 per month for 4K UHD.

Netflix is basically the biggest name in streaming by design. It has something for every single person, from Bo Burnham's Inside to the dramatic Spanish-language series Money Heist to the weird upcoming reality show Sexy Beasts.View Deal

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2 trailer

We see a whole lot of brief glimpses to the insanity of I Think You Should Leave Season 2, including the most awkward haunted house tour, a funeral gone very wrong and ... hot dogs.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 2 cast and guests

Of course, Tim Robinson is back for the chaotic comedy we all know and expect. In addition, he's got a pretty decent set of special guests, as Netflix has announced some of the series stars. The notable names include Bob Odenkirk (Mr. Show) Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya) and Tim Heidecker (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!).

Other announced guests:

Brooks Wheelan

Gary Richardson

John Early

Julia Butters

Mike O'Brien

Patti Harrison

Sam Richardson

