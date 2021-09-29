How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online without cable

The beach is closed and Meredith Grey is back at work when you watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online, even without cable. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) spent much of last season in a hospital bed fighting COVID and having visions of her dead husband Derek, sister Lexie and friends. But now, she's performing surgeries again, and everything is as it should be. Well, mostly. This is Grey's Anatomy after all.

Grey's Anatomy season 18 start time, channel Grey's Anatomy season 18 premieres tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 30) at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Grey's Anatomy season 18 premiere is once again a crossover event with Station 19. The episode, titled "Here Comes the Sun," sees the Grey Sloan doctors treating patients injured at Seattle's Phoenix Fair. Meredith is mulling over a big decision when she's surprised by someone from her mother's past, Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher).

Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) are about to tie the knot, but the proceedings go awry. Link (Chris Carmack) is still reeling after Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) turned down his proposal, while Jo (Camilla Luddington) is figuring out how to be a new mom. Amidst all of this, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) needs to hire new doctors, but can't find good candidates.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 online. Plus, watch a promo below:

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Grey's Anatomy season 18 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 in the US

American viewers can tune into the Grey's Anatomy season 18 premiere episode on Thursday, September 30 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market. Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

After airing live on ABC, Grey's Anatomy season 18 episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. The good news is that new seasons of Grey's Anatomy usually air on Sky.

The bad news is that Sky hasn't set a Grey's Anatomy season 18 premiere date. When they do, you can sign up for a Sky TV package starting at just £25 per month.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into Grey's Anatomy season 18 at the same time as Americans on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

