How to watch Disney Holiday Singalong: Time and TV channel

Disney Family Singalong Volume II channel, start time The Disney Holiday Singalong will air at 8 p.m. ET on Monday (Nov. 30). It's an hour-long special, and it's going to be on ABC.

We're excited to watch the Disney Holiday Singalong because this looks like it's going to be the biggest one yet. Yes, Disney's pulled in a familiar group of guests, including the biggest pop sensation on planet earth: BTS.

Much like the two previous Disney Singalong specials, the Disney Holiday Singalong's looking to bring audiences around the world together for some cheer when we're all far apart due to the continuing pandemic. Joining BTS are big names including Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Ciara and Chloe x Halle.

And just like the two previous Singalongs, the Disney Holiday Singalong will raise awareness about Disney's charitable goals. This time the house of the mouse is talking about its Feed the Love campaign, which supports Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish.

Both of the previous Disney Singalongs were massive successes. Expect the unexpected, as we will get surprise performances (Disney's press release merely says "Additional appearances to be announced at a later date,"). At the first Singalong, Beyonce surprised us all by performing "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.

We've got the full playlist of songs below, which includes Andrea Bocelli with "Silent Night," Chloe x Halle taking on Frozen's "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and BTS treating us all to a rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town."

Here's everything you need to know about the Disney Holiday Singalong.

How to watch Disney Holiday Singalong from anywhere on earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean Americans abroad need to miss Disney Holiday Singalong. Watching live with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Disney Holiday Singalong in the US

The Disney Holiday Singalong is an hour long special, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, but you'll need a digital antenna or a cable TV package to see it without streaming.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch on several live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, one of our picks for the best streaming service.

How to watch Disney Holiday Singalong in Canada

ABC and Fubo aren't in Canada, so Americans visiting the great white north may want to test out a VPN service, such as ExpressVPN to watch The Disney Holiday with everyone back home. We wouldn't be surprised for Disney Plus to get the special after it airs, though — as has been the case with the past two specials.

How to watch Disney Holiday Singalong in the UK

Bad news, Brits: There doesn't appear to be a way to watch the Disney Holiday Singalong on any UK channels. Americans in the UK should look at ExpressVPN to watch along with everyone back home. As we noted above, Disney Plus may get the rights to stream the special in the coming days and weeks.

The Disney Holiday Singalong cast and songs

The Disney Holiday Singalong is even more full of stars than the previous Family Singalong. Ryan Seacrest is back to host, and we expect he'll be joined by an animated Mickey who helped guide audiences with singing along with lyrics on screen.

The celebrity guests and songs announced include: