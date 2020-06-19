How to watch 2020 Belmont Stakes live streams

Belmont Stakes Start Time, TV Channel The 152nd Belmont Stakes race post time is 5:42 p.m. Eastern tomorrow (Saturday, June 20). Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Eastern | noon Pacific | 8 p.m. BST . It's on NBC in the US.

Belmont Stakes live streams are the only way to watch the 152nd edition of the historic race, as this event continues the trend of arenas and stadiums without fans. Also, this year's got a change applied to the rules.

Yes, if you haven't heard, the 2020 Belmont Stakes will go for 1 and 1/8 miles (aka 9 forlongs), a bit shorter than the standard 1.5 mile length. This change is due to schedule adjustments in the Triple Crown, of which the Belmont Stakes are the first leg this year.

The Belmont Stakes had originally been scheduled for June 6, but these changes had to be made as a result of efforts to stop the spread of Covid-19. The Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to Sept. 5, while the Preakness was moved from May 16 to October 3.

Therefore, we don't really have much to go on for who's a favorite, as those previous two races haven't set the pace. Here's everything you need to know to watch the Belmont Stakes live streams online:

How to watch the Belmont Stakes with a VPN

You don't need to skip the Belmont Stakes just because you're travelling outside of its reach, as you can always turn to a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN in place, Americans, Brits and Canadians who can't access the below services abroad can appear to be surfing the web from your their country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2020 in the US

The Belmont Stakes 2020 live streams will be carried NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. For those who have one of the best TV antenna, or those who haven't cut the cord yet, this isn't a big problem.

And those who have cut the cord, well, they have a variety of ways to watch, including one of our picks for the best streaming services, Sling TV.

The 152nd Belmont Stakes coverage in the U.S. starts at 2:45 p.m. Eastern, with the race post time scheduled for 5:42 p.m..

How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2020 in the UK

Folks in the UK will turn to Sky Sports for the 2020 Belmont Stakes live streams. The race is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:42 p.m. BST, which will keep them up a little late, but nothing we've never done for live sports before.

If you don't have Sky, you can get the games through Now TV's day and month passes, which start at £9.99.

Coverage, though, will likely start around 10 p.m. BST.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2020 in Canada

In years past, TSN has been the Canadian home for the Belmont Stakes live streams, often on its TSN5 channel. While we bet it will be there this year, too, it's not on the TSN schedule at the moment.