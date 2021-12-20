How to save up to £1,869 in the Simba boxing day mattress sale

Simba Sleep has launched its official boxing day sale ahead of Christmas and with it you can save 40% when spending £300 or more, reducing the starting price of the best-selling Simba Hybrid to just £257.40 (was £429). The boxing day sale runs from now until 11.59pm on Sunday 26 December.

The biggest saving is on the brand’s hybrid mattress bundles - you can now save 45% on any hybrid bundle, with prices starting from £531.85. The biggest saving is £1,869.75 when you choose the Ultimate Sleep Bundle comprising a Hybrid Luxe Mattress in a super king size.

As we explain in our best mattress guide, Simba makes three hybrids using a blend of Aerocoil microsprings for full-body comfort and support, plus graphite-infused Simbatex foam to boost airflow.

The Simba Hybrid is the cheapest (priced from £257.40), followed by the Hybrid Pro (from £635.40) and the Hybrid Luxe (from £749.40). These are the best Simba mattress discounts in the brand’s boxing day sale…

You can use this on any Simba product as long as your total order comes to £300 or more. Simba makes a range of bedding, including one of the best weighted blankets for adults, The Orbit Weighted Blanket. Of course, all Simba mattresses are included, with prices from £257.40.

Simba boxing day sale on bundles: 45% off at Simba Simba boxing day sale on bundles: 45% off at Simba

Save up to £1,869.75 - There are two hybrid bundles to pick from, with the cheapest being the Hybrid Sleep Bundle (from £531.85). This comprises a hybrid mattress of your choice, plus two pillows, a duvet and mattress protector. If you need a bed base too, pick the Ultimate Sleep Bundle (from £1,361.25), which includes all of the above plus your choice of bed base.

The foam and Aerocoil microspring Simba Hybrid (now from £257.40) is the cheapest of the three and is a good choice for all sleepers who want the magic of hybrids without a higher price tag.

The Simba Hybrid Pro (from £635.40) features many of the same materials, plus a few extras. It has 5,000 springs (double that of the original Hybrid) and is a good buy for stomach and back sleepers.

If you’re a hot sleeper, check out the Simba Hybrid Luxe (from £749.40). This 10-layer bed has a bamboo wool top to regulate temperature, plus all the cooling mattress tech Simba can throw at it.

There’s free delivery, plus you can test out your new Simba for 200 nights to ensure it’s right for you. Each hybrid comes with a 10-year guarantee, which is average among the best mattress in a box brands.

Is the Simba boxing day mattress sale any good?

40% off an already affordable Simba hybrid mattress is a good saving, but it doesn’t beat the mega price cuts of up to 50% spotted during Black Friday.

So the biggest saving you can get now is 45% off Simba hybrid bundles, with a maximum saving of £1,869.75, or 40% off any other Simba mattress without the bedding bundle.

If you want the bedding without the mattress, you could use the 40% off on orders worth £300 or more to invest in some new accessories. These could include mattress protectors, a new Simba duvet, fitted sheet, bed linen and pillows for sleeping.

Unsure about Simba? Then there are some other great Christmas mattress sales worth checking out, including Emma Sleep where you can save up to 45% on mattress bundles (prices now from £299.40). At DreamCloud you can save 40% on the Luxury Hybrid mattress and 30% off bedding.

