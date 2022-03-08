How to preorder iPhone SE 2022 — date and how to get yours

Today's Apple event ended with a host of new Apple devices. Among them is the new iPhone SE (2022), which now includes Apple's 15 Bionic CPU, 5G connectivity, better battery life, and advanced camera features.

Apple iPhone SE (2022) preorders begin Friday, March 11 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). It'll then hit retail stores on Friday, March 18. Apple's budget iPhone will sell for $429, which is a $30 increase from its predecessor. If you're wondering where to preorder the iPhone SE (2022) — we've listed all the retailers and carriers offering Apple's new smartphone below. (Currently, only the Apple Store is offering iPhone SE (2022) preorders, but we expect new preorder promos to arrive in the next few hours).

Apple iPhone SE (2022) preorders

iPhone SE (2022): for $10/month w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

iPhone SE preorders will soon be live at Verizon. The carrier will offers the iPhone SE for $10/month with a new line on select Unlimited plans. (The phone must also be purchased via a monthly device payment plan). Alternatively, if you purchase a new iPad Air on a monthly payment plan, you'll get $150 off an iPhone. Buy both online and you'll get an extra $50 off.

Apple iPhone SE (2022): up to $650 off w/ trade-in @ Apple

The Apple Store will take from $100 to $650 off your Apple iPhone SE (2022) purchase with an eligible trade-in. An iPhone 8, for instance, can fetch up to a $100 credit, whereas the previous-gen iPhone SE gets you up to a $150 credit.

iPhone SE (2022) — what's new

The iPhone SE (2022) is very similar to its predecessor. It sports a 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750 resolution), 12MP rear/wide camera, and a 7MP front camera. The phone is also rated IP67 for water and dust resistance. Like its predecessor, it also keeps the Home button with Touch ID.

The main difference is the addition of the new A15 Bionic CPU, which is the same chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. The new CPU brings better battery life (up to 15 hours vs. up to 13 hours) and advanced camera features like Photographic Styles and Deep Fusion.

In terms of pricing, the 64GB model costs $429, 128GB model costs $479, and the 256GB model costs $579. The phone is available in Midnight, Starlight, and Product RED.