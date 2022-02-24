Best refurbished iPhones in February 2022

Deals on refurbished iPhones can be found year-round. The Apple Store, Best Buy, and Amazon are typically great starting points if you're looking for refurbished iPhones. Depending on the model you choose, you could save from $50 to $250.

If you're looking for unlocked refurbished iPhones — the Apple Store is your best bet. All refurbished iPhones sold via Apple are unlocked and Apple usually has a wide selection of models for sale. Currently, one of our favorite Apple Store deals offers the iPhone 11 Pro (256GB) for just $769, which is $230 off its regular price. We also like refurbished iPhones sold from the Apple Store because they all come with a one-year Apple warranty.

To help you find the best refurbished iPhones, we're rounding up all the best deals below. If you're looking for deals on Apple's current flagships, make sure to check out our guide to the best iPhone 13 deals.

Refurbished iPhones — best deals now

Unlocked refurbished iPhone 11 Pro (256GB): was $999 now $769 @ Apple

Although it's a few years old, the iPhone 11 Pro is still a very capable iPhone for most users. It packs a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2436 x 1125), A13 Bionic CPU, and 12MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f/2.4), and 12MP telephoto (f/2.0) lenses. You also get a 12MP (f/2.2) front camera. This model packs 256GB of storage and includes a one-year Apple warranty.

Unlocked refurbished iPhone 8 (256GB): was $599 now $449 @ Apple

The iPhone 8 is still a solid phone for users on a shoestring budget who don't mind a few compromises. It features an A11 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera. Heads up, there is no OLED screen on this phone. Instead you get a tiny 4.7-inch, 1334 x 750 display. This model packs 256GB of storage and includes a one-year Apple warranty.

Refurbished iPhone 11: free w/ new line @ Verizon

The iPhone 11 packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display (1792 x 828), Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, and dual 12MP ultra wide and wide cameras. (Unlike the "Pro" models it lacks the third rear lens). Open a new line at Verizon and you'll get this phone for free. Verizon lists it as "good" condition, which means it has serious scratches, scuff, or dents. It includes a 90-day limited warranty.

Unlocked refurbished iPhone 11: was $439 now $375 @ Amazon

At $375, this is one of the cheapest refurbished iPhones you can get. Bonus points for being an unlocked model. Amazon lists the phone as "looks like new" and it backs it with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

Unlocked refurbished iPhone XS (64GB): was $574 now $294 @ Amazon

The iPhone XS boasts a 5.8-inch OLED (2436 x 1125 pixels) display, A12 Bionic CPU, dual 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8) and telephoto (ƒ/2.4) lenses, and a 7MP (ƒ/2.2) front camera. Amazon lists the phone as "looks like new" and it backs it with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. [Editor's Note: I've been using this phone since its launch and it's still running like new. I use it for everything from Mario Kart to Netflix streaming).

Refurbished iPhone XR: free w/ new line @ Verizon

The iPhone XR has officially been cut from Apple's lineup, so just finding this phone in stock is miraculous. You can get the phone for free if you open a new line at Verizon. It features a 6.1-inch LCD (1792 x 828), A12 Bionic CPU, 12MP (f/1.8) rear lens, and 7MP (f/2.2) front lens. Verizon lists it as "good" condition, which means it has serious scratches, scuff, or dents. It includes a 90-day limited warranty.

How to shop for refurbished iPhones

Buying any refurbished device is an easy way to save a few bucks. However, there are a few things you should always keep in mind when buying refurbished: