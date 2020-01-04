How to live stream Titans vs Patriots: Watch NFL Wild Card game

Another year, another New England Patriots appearance in the NFL Playoffs. But this time around Tom Brady and Bill Belichick find themselves in the unfamiliar position of being a Wild Card team — and the Titans are ready to pounce.

New England has had trouble clicking on offense, and Brady's 88 passer rating for the regular season is alarmingly low for the greatest QB of all time. This is largely because the Pats simply don't have the offensive weapons they've had in the past.

Still, the game won’t be an easy one for the Titans. The Patriots were 12-4 during the regular season, compared to 9-7 for the Titans. And although the Patriots didn’t get a bye into the divisional round, New England should not be overlooked. They are favored by 4.5 points at home.

So, when the teams take the field on Saturday night, anything can happen. And there’s a good chance the Titans could take the day.

If you’re interested in seeing how the game turns out and not miss a minute, read on. We’ve compiled a guide for streaming the Titans vs Patriots game from your streaming service of choice.

Titans vs. Patriots start time, channel Titans vs Patriots kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 4. The game will air on CBS, where Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the action.

How to live stream Titans vs. Patriots without a cable or satellite subscription

One of the great things about the NFL playoffs is that even if you’ve cut the cord, you can still easily pick up the games over the air with a tuner, thanks to them airing on broadcast networks. And since the game will be on CBS, you can do just that.

But if you’d rather stream the game, there are plenty of ways to do it.

Here’s a guide to the streaming services you can watch Titans vs Patriots:

