Google Pixel 4a full specs leak just ahead of today’s launch

Google’s Pixel 4a is coming today, August 3, but that still hasn’t stopped a full-specs leak for the budget phone popping up just before it launches.

Leaker Ishan Agarwal tweeted that the Pixel 4a will sport a FHD+ 5.81-inch OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera, a Snapdragon 730G chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage space, and come with a 3,140 mAh battery. Plus a Titan M Security Module that will help protect data on the phone. The leaker also noted that the Pixel 4a will cost $349 in the US.

Those specs are pretty much in line with the rumored specifications we’ve heard for the past half a year or so. And they confirm the Pixel 4a will be a rather neat evolution of the Pixel 3a formula that proved a success for Google’s pure-Android phones.

Full Google Pixel 4a Specifications in this thread thanks to @samsungbloat!-6+128GB, $349 in the US-Snapdragon 730G-Pixel 4a 5G with Pixel 5 fall launch, $499-5.81" Punch-hole FHD+ HDR 19.5:9 OLED Display, AOD & Now Playing-144x69.4x8.2mm, 143g-3140mAH Battery#Pixel4a pic.twitter.com/qkcwlznJQLAugust 1, 2020

Agarwal also detailed the Pixel 4a's cameras, noting the rear one will have a 12.2MP lens with an F/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilization, and "Dual Pixel Phase Detection". He also noted it would capture video up to 4K and 30 frames per second, and 1080p video at a rapid 120fps. The selfie camera will use an 8MP lens, as we suspected.

This might not seem like a big upgrade over the Pixel 3a. But we suspect Google will have done a lot more on the software side to improve its smartphone photography.

-12.2MP (F/1.7) 77° FOV Dual Pixel Phase Detection Camera w/ OIS-8MP (F/2) 84° FOV Front Camera-Upto 4K 30FPS, 1080p 120FPS-Titan M Security Module-Availability: U.S, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austrailia, Japan, CanadaThanks again @samsungbloat for providing this info. pic.twitter.com/sfneH53F7CAugust 1, 2020

Agarwal’s tweet also noted that a Pixel 4a will come out in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Canada.

He also said a 5G model will launch alongside the Pixel 5 in the fall and will cost people $499. At that price, the 5G Pixel 4a will be in the same ballpark as the OnePlus Nord; that’s arguably a dangerous spot to be in as the Nord offers a lot of smartphone tech for its price.

Speaking of rivals, the regular Pixel 4a will undercut the iPhone SE 2020. While Apple’s budget phone has a more powerful chipset in the form of the A13 Bionic, it has a smaller 4.7-inch display that’s flanked by large-for-2020 bezels. And its single 12MP rear camera might not be able to keep up with the Pixel 4a’s snapper when Google computational photography is taken into account.

Time will tell which budget phone will come out on top. But the Pixel 4a is shaping up to be a strong contender for a spot on our best cheap phones list.