Get a month of Sling TV for $5 for National Cut the Cord Day

Sling TV is one of the best cable replacement services around. It offers a wide variety of channel packages, it's supported by many devices, and plans are relatively cheap.

In honor of National Cut the Cord Day — and to celebrate its five-year anniversary — Sling TV is giving both new and existing customers some cash back. New and returning customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $5 ($25 off). Subsequent months will default to their normal price of $30/month.

Meanwhile, sign up for both Sling Orange and Sling Blue and pay just $20 for your first month ($25 off). Subsequent months will cost $45/month.

New/returning customers: $25 off your first month of Sling TV

New and returning Sling TV customers can get $25 off their first month of Sling TV. For instance, sign up for Sling Orange or Sling Blue and you'll pay $5 for the first month. Sign up for both packages and you'll pay $20 for the first month. View Deal

Existing customers: Free previews of five extras on Sling TV

In celebration of National Cut the Cord Day, existing Sling TV customers can get a free preview of five Extras on Sling TV for five days. This includes Comedy Central, Kids Extra, Lifestyle Extra, News Extra, and Sports Extra.View Deal

In addition to the above-mentioned deals, new Sling TV customers can also take advantage of two optional cord cutter bundles. Pay for three months of Sling TV at full price and get an AirTV 2, an AirTV Mini, and an indoor OTA antenna for $5 (normally $99). Or bundle two includes an AirTV 2, two AirTV Minis, and an indoor OTA antenna for $55 (normally $149).

In our Sling TV review, we loved the variety of content the service offers. For instance, between its Orange and Blue packages, you'll get A&E, AMC, BBC America, CNN, Comedy Central, ESPN, the Food Network, IFC, Univision and more. (Make sure to check out our Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue breakdown before picking a package).

These National Cord Cutter Day deals will last through February 11.