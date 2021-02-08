Forget AirPods: Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Earbuds just crashed to $63

When it comes to audio-tech there are few manufacturers with as strong a reputation as Sony. For good reason, the tech giant has been releasing quality headphones and earbuds for years now, and the WF-XB700 buds are no exception.

Launched last year, these wireless buds were good value when they released for $130. However, right now you can pick up the Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Earbuds for $63 at Amazon — that’s 52% off the original price point.

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless Earbuds: was $130 now $63 at Amazon

Reduced by more than 50% this is a very strong saving, on a very nifty set of earbuds. Offering punchy bass, nine hours of battery life plus a charging case as well, the Sony WF-XB700 earbuds were a solid pick even before such a deep discount.

Originally pitched as an Airpods alternative for those on a slightly tighter budget, the WF-XB700 earbuds may come with a smaller price tag but that doesn’t mean Sony has comprised when it comes to features.

Available in both black or blue, Sony promises that the earbuds provide “deep, punchy EXTRA BASS sound” - we’re guessing that’s what the XB in the name stands for.

But that’s not all, they also boost IPX4 water and sweat resistance, so they’re perfect for those late evening winter jogs, plus they offer a respectable nine hours of battery life on a single charge so should last you a few sessions at least.

Of course, a sub $100 price point does mean that some compromises have been made - active noise canceling is unfortunately out.

However, for such a bargain price, you’re getting a contender that stacks up well against the likes of the Apple Airpods and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus.