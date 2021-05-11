Early Memorial Day mattress sale knocks $500 off at Tempur-Pedic

Now that May is in full swing, we're spotting more and more Memorial Day mattress sales. Today, mattress manufacturer Tempur-Pedic has released it's official sales for the holiday with big dollar-off discounts on its best mattress models.

Through June 7, Tempur-Pedic is taking up to $500 off adjustable mattress sets. The sale takes up to $300 off mattresses like the ProBreeze and ProAdapt as well as up to $200 off adjustable bases like the Tempur-Ergo Smart Base and Tempur-Ergo Power Base. Combined, it's one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Tempur-Pedic.

Tempur-Pedic Adapt: was $1,699 now $1,499 @ Tempur-Pedic

The Adapt mattress comes in medium (foam) or medium hybrid (foam and innersprings). The hybrid version adds a little more bounce, courtesy of its 10,000 premium coiled springs. Rarely on sale, both mattresses are now $200 off. After discount, the twin size costs $1,499, whereas the queen costs $1,999.

Tempur-Cloud Pillow 2-set: deals from $99 @ Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is taking up to 25% off its entire line of pillows. If you're after the most bang for your buck, you can get two Tempur-Cloud Pillows for just $99. That's $59 off and the cheapest price we've seen. Alternatively, you can get two Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillows for $269. Not only is this one of our favorite pillows, but it's $149 off for the set of two.

Tempur-Topper Supreme: was $299 now $239 @ Tempur-Pedic

Don't need a new mattress? Tempur-Pedic is also taking 20% off its mattress toppers, which are great for extending the life of your current mattress. The Editor's Choice Tempur-Topper Supreme adds 3 inches of Tempur's proprietary foam to your mattress. Currently on sale for just $239, it's at its second-lowest price ever.

The Tempur-Adapt mattress is available in two versions: medium (foam) or medium hybrid (foam and innerspring combination). The foam mattress conforms to your body shape to provide personalized support, whereas the hybrid version is a little bouncier, with over 10,000 premium coiled springs.

Both mattress models have a cool-to-touch cover that also protects from common allergens. They also feature a cushioning comfort layer and a supportive layer that work together to deliver personalized pressure relief.

Temper-Pedic mattress sales are pretty rare, so if you're looking for the best memory foam mattress, but don't have a huge budget, this mattress deserves your attention. Make sure to follow our bedding sales coverage for other sales and discounts.